Biden honors Al Schmidt with Presidential Citizens Medal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday marks two years since the deadly attack on the United States Capitol . President Biden marked the anniversary by honoring 12 heroes with the nation's second-highest civilian honor.

It's the first time Joe Biden awards the Presidential Citizens Medal. He's presenting it to law enforcement officers, state officials, and election workers.

One of the people President Biden honored was former Philadelphia city commissioner Al Schmidt.

The Republican received national attention in the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Schmidt said he received death threats for defending the city's vote-counting process and fighting efforts to overturn the election results.

Schmidt is also the choice of Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro for Secretary of State for the Commonwealth.