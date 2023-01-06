NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks gave up early gains and drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street. Weakness in health care companies worsened throughout the day. Stocks are coming off their first weekly gain in five on hopes the Federal Reserve may ease up on its economy-shaking hikes to interest rates as inflation cools. The S&P 500 ended up just barely lower on Monday after being up as much as 1.4% in the early going. Gains for tech companies mostly held up, leaving the Nasdaq 0.6% higher. The Dow fell 0.3%. Treasury yields fell further as traders adjust bets for what the Fed will do.

11 MINUTES AGO