Caitlin Clark is in the middle of another dominant season at Iowa. After the first half of the 2022-23 season, Clark is trending toward a potential Player of the Year Award. On Wednesday, ESPN released its panels picks for Player of the Year and Final Four picks at the midway point of the season. While the Hawkeyes were shut out of the Final Four picks, Clark was a unanimous All-American.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO