Iowa City, IA

saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark receives major midseason honor from ESPN

Caitlin Clark is in the middle of another dominant season at Iowa. After the first half of the 2022-23 season, Clark is trending toward a potential Player of the Year Award. On Wednesday, ESPN released its panels picks for Player of the Year and Final Four picks at the midway point of the season. While the Hawkeyes were shut out of the Final Four picks, Clark was a unanimous All-American.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana lands transfer commitments from defensive brother duo

Darryl Minor Jr., a linebacker transfer from UTEP, is heading to Bloomington to play for Indiana next season, he announced on Twitter on Monday. Joining him is brother Kobee Minor, a defensive back from Texas Tech. While Darryl didn’t record any stats for UTEP in 2022, he spent the 2021...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

B1G announces hoops Players of the Week following first week of January

With another week in the books, the B1G announced some standout players heading into the middle of January. Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have earned B1G conference weekly honors. Edey has been named Player of the Week, while Hood-Schifino was honored with the Freshman of the Week award.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

