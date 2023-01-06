Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Three Arrested On Theft, Multiple Felony Charges In Sano Community
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 5:47 a.m, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office respond to the Sano community, to a reported breaking and entering complaint. Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to the call. Upon investigation of the residential break-in,...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Two And Continue Looking For One On The Run After High Speed Chase
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people and still looking for a third suspect following a police chase. It all started when deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off on them. Deputies say during the chase, some of the suspects tossed a gun and some drugs out the car window. Police say the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road. 28-year-old John Stevens and 28-year-old Brittany Hubbard, both of Manchester, were taken into custody. Stevens and Hubbard were charged on public intoxication charges. Stevens also faces a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. They were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. One underage male who got away was later taken into custody in Clay County. His identity was not released, but authorities say he was taken to the juvenile detention center in Breathitt County. Police are still looking for another suspect, Cody Osborne, in connection with the case. Anyone with information on Osborne is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600.
Laurel County police chase ends in 2 arrests, 1 on the run
One man is on the run and two people were arrested after a police chase in Laurel County.
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
wymt.com
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Three Suspects that Attempted to Flee, One Suspect Still at Large
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office have announced that they are searching for a wanted fugitive after arresting three other suspects. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner and Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two people Sunday morning after attempting to stop a gray Saturn Aurora on Sinking Creek Road, when it made an attempt to flee from police by driving several miles onto White Oak Road. The vehicle then became stuck after trying to travel on a nearly impassable forest service road.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
wtloam.com
Armed And Dangerous Whitley County Man Arrested
Police say an “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested. Officers say 25-year-old Brady Bowman was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area in a car. The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and fled on foot. Bowman was eventually found on top of a mountain in a tree stand. He was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials say other charges are pending. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
wymt.com
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Deputies said they found the suspect accused of using blue lights in Laurel County. The investigation continues. Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Wayne County man arrested after assaulting police officer
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron confirmed one man is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident. On Sunday, deputies responded to a domestic violence complaint on Coopersville Road. At the scene, they found a woman standing outside with “obvious marks on her face”. Deputies...
wdrb.com
Lexington woman charged with manslaughter after allegedly selling pills containing fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman is charged with second-degree manslaughter after police say she sold counterfeit pills containing pure fentanyl to a Richmond man, causing his death. Cynthia Fields, 55, has been identified as the woman who sold the pills to George Sparks in Feb. 2022, according to...
lakercountry.com
Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County
An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
WKYT 27
Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials...
wtloam.com
Six Fire Departments Respond To Building Fire In Laurel County
Laurel County fire crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road this week. Firefighters said there was heavy fire and smoke when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said it belonged to the Amish community. Those with East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue said the community “lost their livelihood and their home.” Crews say no one was hurt.
wymt.com
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
WKYT 27
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
wftgam.com
Two People Killed In Somerset Crash
The Somerset Police Department confirmed two people were killed in a Friday night crash. The crash happened on Monticello Street on the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge. Officials say a pickup truck and a van collided. Two men in the van were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names were not released. Three other people were flown out after being transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Officials said the driver of the truck received no injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
wtloam.com
Man Killed In Deadly London Crash
The London Police Department confirmed one person was killed in a Saturday morning crash. Police say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on the Hal Rogers Parkway at the intersection of KY-192. Investigators say a 2022 Ford Ranger driven by Melissa Smith was trying to make a left turn onto KY-192. Police say as she made the turn, Smith collided with a 2021 Ram 1500, driven by Christopher Murray. Smith was flown to UK Medical Center with serious injuries. Murray was taken to St. Joseph London for his injuries. A passenger in the Ford, 53-year-old Larry Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
wymt.com
Pulaski Co. woman in recovery gives back to community through hot dog stand
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Pulaski County woman addicted to drugs and alcohol says she hit rock bottom when she was sentenced to jail. She is now out, has her own business, and is serving some of the same people who locked her up. Stephanie Kennedy’s dark past goes...
