Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Epic Reaction To Russell Westbrook Interrupting Him To Tell The Lakers 'To Have Fun'
LeBron James is doing incredible things at age 38 and is leaving the entire NBA world in confusion about his late-career excellence. Despite many expecting James' physical decline to take him out of the conversation of the best players in the league, LeBron keeps proving everyone wrong. He has done...
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Yardbarker
Report: Tensions high between Chicago Bears players, staff for exit meetings
The Chicago Bears players aren’t happy after the season. The Chicago Bears head into the offseason with the most losses in a single season in franchise history. That’s not the way many players thought the season would go, and some players are reportedly upset about it. Head coach Matt Eberflus wanted to change the culture in the offseason. He wanted to “win” at all costs during the season.
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Tom Brady hints he decided to retire one day after Buccaneers' 2021 season ended
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may have revealed exactly when he decided to temporarily retire from playing last winter. As explained by the Joe Bucs Fan website and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Hall-of-Famer Steve Young and Brady discussed the possibility that Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers could soon ride off into the sunset during the latest edition of the "Let’s Go!" SiriusXM show and podcast.
Yardbarker
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as '23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Yardbarker
Steelers Should Only Be Considering These Three Positions With No. 17 pick In 2023 NFL Draft
Well, the Pittsburgh Steelers season did not end how everyone had hoped. The team missed out on the playoffs for the first time in three seasons and were sent packing despite a strong 7-2 finish to the season. The future has a chance to be very bright for Mike Tomlin‘s group going forward, however. The offense is young and showed tremendous progress the latter half of the year and as long as play-makers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are on defense, the group is going to have a shot to win football games. Now arrives the offseason and it’s time to already start thinking about April’s daft.
Yardbarker
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Litter Top Ten
Welcome back to the 2023 NFL Draft mock central, Arizona Cardinals fans, and congratulations on landing the third overall pick! This places the Cardinals in a prime position to add a premier, blue-chip prospect somewhere for the team and hopefully drastically improve from what was a miserable 2022 season. While...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Looking To Add Another Star Before Trade Deadline
After a nightmarish start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have become one of the biggest stories in the NBA. Considering all the fuss Kevin Durant caused over the summer, experts and fans boldly rightfully the Nets out before they even played a single game this season. But over the...
Yardbarker
Report: Broncos view Jim Harbaugh as backup option to one other coach
Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach position on Tuesday. It sounds like there is a legitimate chance he could get the job, but one other candidate may have to turn it down first. The Broncos view Sean Payton as their No. 1 choice in their...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Dallas Cowboys wanted Odell Beckham Jr., but after the receiver's inability to work out at The Star, the deal, at least for this season, is off the table. Now, another star receiver could be on the Cowboys' radar. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona Cardinals All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins...
Yardbarker
Injury to this key Bengal could open door for Ravens
Joe Burrow and the Bengals lost another key piece to their offensive line in Week 18 when right guard Alex Cappa suffered an ankle injury. His absence could further weaken a Cincinnati line that is already without La’el Collins. In a news conference Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill
When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
