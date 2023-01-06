ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

bravotv.com

So, It Turns Out That Craig Conover Never Asked Paige DeSorbo to Be His Girlfriend

Plus, find out the "ick" of Craig's that was almost a dealbreaker for Paige. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover may be in a serious relationship now, but if you had to ask how it came to be — more specifically, when the two actually became boyfriend and girlfriend — you wouldn't exactly get a solid answer.
Heather Dubrow’s 54th Birthday Celebration Included the “Best Dinner” & 2 Gorgeous Cakes

The RHOC cast member showed all the incredible details of her special day with her family. Heather Dubrow just had the sweetest celebration in honor of her 54th birthday. In a January 5 Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared a look at the kitchen in her new Los Angeles penthouse filled with several bouquets of flowers, balloons, and, of course, “some champs” sent by loved ones for her special day.
Shep Attended (a) Craig’s Wedding and It Looked Amazing: Details

The Southern Charm cast member revealed that he made a “bold and adventurous” decision at the nuptials. Shep Rose may not be ready for marriage himself, but being a wedding guest has become his “specialty.”. The Southern Charm-er started 2023 by traveling to Cape Town, South Africa,...

