Read full article on original website
Related
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
bravotv.com
So, It Turns Out That Craig Conover Never Asked Paige DeSorbo to Be His Girlfriend
Plus, find out the "ick" of Craig's that was almost a dealbreaker for Paige. Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover may be in a serious relationship now, but if you had to ask how it came to be — more specifically, when the two actually became boyfriend and girlfriend — you wouldn't exactly get a solid answer.
bravotv.com
Heather Dubrow’s 54th Birthday Celebration Included the “Best Dinner” & 2 Gorgeous Cakes
The RHOC cast member showed all the incredible details of her special day with her family. Heather Dubrow just had the sweetest celebration in honor of her 54th birthday. In a January 5 Instagram Story video, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared a look at the kitchen in her new Los Angeles penthouse filled with several bouquets of flowers, balloons, and, of course, “some champs” sent by loved ones for her special day.
bravotv.com
Shep Attended (a) Craig’s Wedding and It Looked Amazing: Details
The Southern Charm cast member revealed that he made a “bold and adventurous” decision at the nuptials. Shep Rose may not be ready for marriage himself, but being a wedding guest has become his “specialty.”. The Southern Charm-er started 2023 by traveling to Cape Town, South Africa,...
Comments / 0