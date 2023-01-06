ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man repeatedly hit woman who was holding 1-year-old

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who allegedly hit a woman repeatedly while she was holding a 1-year-old child. Alejandro Guerra was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with assault family violence and interference with an emergency call, according to the sheriff’s office. The charges stem from events on […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

DPS Investigating Hidalgo County Crash That Left One In Coma

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a weekend crash east of Edinburg that left one person in a coma. Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the crash on Alamo Road on Sunday night. A Chevy Silverado hit a northbound Toyota Tacoma, causing the Toyota to move into...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Report: Man Found Dead In Brownsville Jail Had Powdery Substance In Cell

The Brownsville Police Department says a man found unresponsive in a jail cell last year had a white powdery substance hidden on his body at the time of his death. The police department submitted a report to the Texas Attorney General’s Office following the death of Edgar Hernandez last November. First responders found a piece of toilet paper concealing a plastic bag containing the powdery substance. An autopsy report on the cause of Hernandez’s death is still pending.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man with outstanding warrant out of Rockwell County arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child has been arrested by Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday. Kevin Ulises Gomez Martinez, 28, was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville after law enforcement confirmed he matched the description of a wanted man. Gomez Martinez had an […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo

A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff’s office says motorcyclist allegedly fled from deputies for ‘fun’

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies for “fun”, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Salas, 28, was taken into custody Monday on two charges for evading arrest with motor vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Monday, on Southbound Expressway […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton police chief added to national hall of fame

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Jonathan B. Flores has been selected for the 2023 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame. A news release from the Alton Police Department announced that Flores was recognized for the Distinguished Service Award. Flores, along with eight other law enforcement officials, will be […]
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance

The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Raymondville PD finds Houston teen in Alton after three-day search

UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. when the teen was located by Raymondville police. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a three-day search, a 15-year-old Houston girl reported as a runaway was located Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The 15-year-old was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother after allegedly disappearing from a sweet […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County man shot neighbor’s labradoodle, deputies say

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Daniel Cruz, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal kill/poison, according to Hidalgo County jail records. The arrest and charges stem from events that happened […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Fourth Person Arrested In Starr County Human Smuggling Case

A fourth person is facing charges connected to a human smuggling case in Starr County. Mari Cruz Rosa was arrested last week following her indictment on a conspiracy charge. Arrests in the case began last month after two suspects were pulled over while driving a vehicle registered to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office.
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 across the past three days. Additionally, the county reported 940 new cases during that same time period, between Jan. 6 and 9. Of the 940 were 342 confirmed and 598 probable cases. This raises the total number of cases in Hidalgo County […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

22-year-old Female Drug Runner Caught with a Load of Cocaine in Her 2015 Ford

The seizure took place on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old female United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2015 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered five packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 11.59 pounds of alleged cocaine.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man chokes woman; hits woman’s mother with the car

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested and accused of choking a woman and then hitting her mother with his vehicle, Brownsville Police Department said. Rodolfo Gomez, 24, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of aggravated assault family violence and assault by strangulation, according to the police department. The arrest stems from events […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy