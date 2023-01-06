Read full article on original website
CCSO: Man repeatedly hit woman who was holding 1-year-old
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man who allegedly hit a woman repeatedly while she was holding a 1-year-old child. Alejandro Guerra was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with assault family violence and interference with an emergency call, according to the sheriff’s office. The charges stem from events on […]
DPS Investigating Hidalgo County Crash That Left One In Coma
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a weekend crash east of Edinburg that left one person in a coma. Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the crash on Alamo Road on Sunday night. A Chevy Silverado hit a northbound Toyota Tacoma, causing the Toyota to move into...
Report: Man Found Dead In Brownsville Jail Had Powdery Substance In Cell
The Brownsville Police Department says a man found unresponsive in a jail cell last year had a white powdery substance hidden on his body at the time of his death. The police department submitted a report to the Texas Attorney General’s Office following the death of Edgar Hernandez last November. First responders found a piece of toilet paper concealing a plastic bag containing the powdery substance. An autopsy report on the cause of Hernandez’s death is still pending.
CCSO: Man with outstanding warrant out of Rockwell County arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an outstanding warrant for sexual assault of a child has been arrested by Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday. Kevin Ulises Gomez Martinez, 28, was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville after law enforcement confirmed he matched the description of a wanted man. Gomez Martinez had an […]
Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo
A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
18-wheeler full of cabbage overturns closing I-69C northbound lanes
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is reporting northbound U.S. 281 main lanes are all clear in the area after an 18-wheeler loaded with cabbage overturned Tuesday night. A TxDOT spokesperson said the main lanes were cleared and reopened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Davis Road. A media release from the city sent […]
Sheriff’s office says motorcyclist allegedly fled from deputies for ‘fun’
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies for “fun”, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Salas, 28, was taken into custody Monday on two charges for evading arrest with motor vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Monday, on Southbound Expressway […]
Alton police chief added to national hall of fame
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Jonathan B. Flores has been selected for the 2023 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame. A news release from the Alton Police Department announced that Flores was recognized for the Distinguished Service Award. Flores, along with eight other law enforcement officials, will be […]
Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance
The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
Raymondville PD finds Houston teen in Alton after three-day search
UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. when the teen was located by Raymondville police. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a three-day search, a 15-year-old Houston girl reported as a runaway was located Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The 15-year-old was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother after allegedly disappearing from a sweet […]
Hidalgo County man shot neighbor’s labradoodle, deputies say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Daniel Cruz, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal kill/poison, according to Hidalgo County jail records. The arrest and charges stem from events that happened […]
McAllen police seeking four Houston-area 'persons of interest' in connection with auto theft investigation
The McAllen Police Department is seeking four persons of interest in multiple auto thefts that occurred in the last month. The four individuals — Daniel Tapia, Marcus Jimenez, Marie Ramirez and Evelyn Fonseca — are from the Houston area and were named as persons of interest in connection with auto thefts that were reported between December 2022 and January 2023, according to a news release.
Fourth Person Arrested In Starr County Human Smuggling Case
A fourth person is facing charges connected to a human smuggling case in Starr County. Mari Cruz Rosa was arrested last week following her indictment on a conspiracy charge. Arrests in the case began last month after two suspects were pulled over while driving a vehicle registered to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office.
Hidalgo County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported 10 deaths related to COVID-19 across the past three days. Additionally, the county reported 940 new cases during that same time period, between Jan. 6 and 9. Of the 940 were 342 confirmed and 598 probable cases. This raises the total number of cases in Hidalgo County […]
22-year-old Female Drug Runner Caught with a Load of Cocaine in Her 2015 Ford
The seizure took place on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old female United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2015 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered five packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 11.59 pounds of alleged cocaine.
BPD: Man chokes woman; hits woman’s mother with the car
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested and accused of choking a woman and then hitting her mother with his vehicle, Brownsville Police Department said. Rodolfo Gomez, 24, was arrested Jan. 4 on charges of aggravated assault family violence and assault by strangulation, according to the police department. The arrest stems from events […]
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
Surveillance image shows person of interest in truck theft, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a theft of a pickup truck. The department’s news release said the theft occurred Dec. 17, 2022, on the 100 block of Poinciana Drive in Brownsville. The person of interest is suspected to have taken a gold 2005 Dodge […]
Police say 20-year-old behind string of auto thefts, including stolen gun
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A string of vehicle burglaries and the theft of a handgun have lead to the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Weslaco, police say. Nathan Andrew Delgado, 20, was arrested Thursday and arraigned Saturday on charges that included four counts of burglary of vehicle, class A misdemeanors; one count of theft […]
