Canada is on our readers’ radars for 2023. According to TravelAwaits‘ State of Travel survey, it ranks fifth out of the top 10 international destinations that are on your travel list this year. Looking for some Canadian destination inspiration? You’ve come to the right place! We asked our expert travel writers (many of them Canadian themselves) to share their favorite destinations to visit in Canada in 2023. Boy, did they deliver! No spoilers, but let’s just say we are booking a trip to the polar bear capital of the world ASAP! From Calgary’s 2023 Winter Olympics events to Montreal’s architecture, here are seven amazing places to visit in Canada this year.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO