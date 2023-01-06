Multiple People Shot During French Montana Release Party in Florida

Multiple people were shot outside a Miami Gardens, Florida restaurant where a French Montana event was taking place Thursday night, Jan. 5.

The restaurant, the Licking — which is part of a restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled — confirmed that the incident took place while the music video was being filmed in a statement shared with CNN . The restaurant, however, said it was caught off guard by the music video production.

“Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act,” the Licking said. “We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min[ute] French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place. The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”

A rep for Montana did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone ‘s request for comment. However, Montana clarified on Twitter Friday afternoon that the gathering wasn’t a video shoot but instead a celebration for his Coke Boys 6 mixtape, which came out at midnight Friday.

“Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time,” Montana tweeted.

According to a police report obtained by Rolling Stone , the shooting took place just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night. “MGPD units responded to the aforementioned area regarding a Shotspotter alert. We are being advised that Multiple victims were struck.”

The investigation is still ongoing. Authorities have not confirmed the official number of people hurt, nor if anyone has died. According to local news outlet WSVN , at least 10 people were injured.

One witness, the rapper CED Mogul, told Rolling Stone that the shooting followed an attempted robbery while the Montana gathering was underway at a KFC. He also repeated this recollection in several interviews for local outlets. The production then moved to the Licking, where more people had gathered and where the shooting occurred.

This story was updated Friday, Jan. 6 at 5:20 p.m. EST with Montana’s tweet as well as noting that the gathering was a mixtape release party, not a video shoot.