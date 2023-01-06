Two matches announced for Impact Hard to Kill pre-show
One of the matches will include both Kushida and 73-year-old Mike Jackson.
With one week to go until next Friday's sold out Hard to Kill pay-per-view in Atlanta, Georgia, Impact Wrestling announced two matches for the pre-show.
One will feature a six-way that includes Kushida, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Angels, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar and 73-year-old indie veteran Mike Jackson.
Kushida wrestled four times for Impact in the summer of 2022 before returning to NJPW. This will be Jackson's fourth match in Impact and his first since last June's reverse battle royale on the Slammiversary pre-show.
The other new match will see current Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary & Jessicka) in trios action against Gisele Shaw, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. Evans and Rosemary will go one-on-on this Thursday.
Here's the current card for the Friday, January 13th pay-per-view:
- Impact World Champion Josh Alexander defends against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match
- Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defends against Mickie James in a title vs. career match
- Impact Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defend against The Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers), Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin), and Heath & Rhino in an elimination match
- Impact X-Division Champion Trey Miguel defends against Black Taurus
- Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry defends against Moose
- Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
- Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann falls count anywhere
- Number one contender's match: Masha Slamovich vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Killer Kelly
- Pre-show: The Death Dollz vs. Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
- Pre-show: Kushida vs. Mike Bailey vs. Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Mike Jackson
