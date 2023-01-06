Two matches announced for Impact Hard to Kill pre-show

One of the matches will include both Kushida and 73-year-old Mike Jackson.

With one week to go until next Friday's sold out Hard to Kill pay-per-view in Atlanta, Georgia, Impact Wrestling announced two matches for the pre-show.

One will feature a six-way that includes Kushida, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Angels, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar and 73-year-old indie veteran Mike Jackson.

Kushida wrestled four times for Impact in the summer of 2022 before returning to NJPW. This will be Jackson's fourth match in Impact and his first since last June's reverse battle royale on the Slammiversary pre-show.

The other new match will see current Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary & Jessicka) in trios action against Gisele Shaw, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. Evans and Rosemary will go one-on-on this Thursday.

Here's the current card for the Friday, January 13th pay-per-view: