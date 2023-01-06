ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney, Universal dominate Theme Park Insider Awards

By Dewayne Bevil, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
The Horrors of Halloween take shape in one scare zone at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Epcot’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster and Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights are among the winners of 2023 Theme Park Insider Awards announced this week.

Cosmic Rewind, which debuted in May, was voted best new attraction. Other Disney World honorees were Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (best attraction) and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (best theme park hotel). Disneyland’s Blue Bayou won for best theme park restaurant, and its “Fantasmic” was voted best theme park show. Its holidays presentation won for best holiday event.

Tokyo DisneySea was voted best theme park.

Bob Weis, the recently retired global ambassador (and former president) of Walt Disney Imagineering, was named Insider of the Year.

Universal Orlando’s HHN was tabbed as best Halloween event, and Islands of Adventure’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster was voted best roller coaster.

Subscribers to Theme Park Insider, a long-standing attractions website, nominate candidates in each category. Attractions with the most nominations are considered finalists, and then readers vote for a winner from those choices in a poll on the website. Horror Nights, VelociCoaster, Animal Kingdom Lodge and Rise of the Resistance were repeat winners from 2022.

Email me at dbevil@orlandosentinel.com . Subscribe to the Theme Park Rangers newsletter at orlandosentinel.com/newsletters or the Theme Park Rangers podcast at orlandosentinel.com/travel/attractions/theme-park-rangers-podcast .

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

