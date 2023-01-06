ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Central Florida man arrested in connection with traffic homicide

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago

Central Florida police officers arrested a man in connection with a multi-vehicle crash and traffic death.

On Wednesday, Titusville Police arrested Tyler John Zimmerman, of Cocoa, on charges of felony DUI manslaughter, according to a press release from the police department .

The release says the incident happened on May 30, 2022, around 4:30 p.m. Zimmerman was riding his motorcycle with Kirsten Ann Kief, 29, when he rode into the back of another car.

First responders took him to the local hospital and discovered his blood alcohol content was 0.122, which is above the legal limit of 0.08. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, however, Kief succumbed to her injuries inside the hospital.

Titusville Police issued a warrant for his arrest at the time, but Brevard County deputies finally arrested him Wednesday, according to the press release .

“Our highest priority is motorist and pedestrian safety and driving under the influence is irresponsible, inexcusable and illegal,” said Traffic Homicide Investigator Kaitlyn Kelly. “Our department continues to work diligently to bring justice to Ms. Kief and her family.”

Officials transported Zimmerman to the Brevard County Jail, where he is being held on a $35,000 bond.

