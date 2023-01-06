ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documents marked classified found at Penn Biden Center

The Justice Department is overseeing a review into documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The documents are from President Biden's vice presidential office at the center, the sources said. Adriana Diaz reports.
The 10 best-paying jobs in the US

The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
White House responds to FAA system outage, documents controversy

CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins us to discuss how the White House is responding to the Federal Aviation Administration system outage, which caused widespread flight delays. She also shares how President Biden has responded so far to the controversy surrounding documents found at his former office.
CBS News poll shows what Americans want from new Congress

A new CBS News poll looks at Americans' views in 2023 and how they've shifted from last year. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the data and share what respondents said they want from the new Congress.
Microsoft giving workers unlimited time off

Microsoft will let workers take as much time off as they want beginning next week. Under the company's new "Discretionary Time off (DTO)" policy, U.S.-based salaried employees will not longer have a fixed number of vacation days per year. "Beginning January 16, 2023, Microsoft is modernizing our vacation policy to...
Pentagon officially rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The Pentagon has removed its mandate that all troops receive a vaccine against coronavirus. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a memo Tuesday announced the official end of the requirement but said commanders will continue to "promote and encourage" COVID-19 vaccinations. The annual defense budget bill signed into law in December required that the vaccine mandate be rescinded.
Air travel begins returning to normal following FAA outage that grounded flights

Air travel began returning to normal after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a full ground stop across the country when one of its computer systems failed Wednesday morning. CBS News correspondent Michael George reports on the impact, and then transportation and security analyst and executive director at the Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety Robert Sumwalt joins CBS News with additional insight.
Here's how pay transparency may impact your job search or raise

Knowing if you're being paid fairly for the work you do is a mystery shrouded by a lack of information. That may be changing, though, thanks to pay transparency. As the trend catches on, more companies are starting to reveal what a job opening or current position pays — whether voluntarily, or because governments mandate it.
