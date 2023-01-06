Read full article on original website
Related
Remote work job postings in decline in U.S., LinkedIn report finds
A LinkedIn report found that job postings for remote positions declined during 2022. LinkedIn senior editor at large George Anders joined CBS News to discuss.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Student Loans: DOJ Says Overruling Biden’s Forgiveness Could Lead to Lawsuits Over ‘Virtually All Federal Action’
While the fate of borrowers' loan repayments remains in limbo until the end of February, experts are waiting with apprehension of what an upheld Supreme Court ruling will mean, not only for federal...
Documents marked classified found at Penn Biden Center
The Justice Department is overseeing a review into documents marked classified that were found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, two sources with knowledge of the inquiry told CBS News. The documents are from President Biden's vice presidential office at the center, the sources said. Adriana Diaz reports.
msn.com
The 10 best-paying jobs in the US
The highest-paying jobs in the U.S. are often medical professions, though careers in technology, information, and transportation are working their way into the upper ranks. Medical careers have consistently topped the list, though, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports that health care professions, like family medicine physicians and anesthesiologists, see median wages equalling or exceeding $208,000 per year.
White House responds to FAA system outage, documents controversy
CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins us to discuss how the White House is responding to the Federal Aviation Administration system outage, which caused widespread flight delays. She also shares how President Biden has responded so far to the controversy surrounding documents found at his former office.
CBS News poll shows what Americans want from new Congress
A new CBS News poll looks at Americans' views in 2023 and how they've shifted from last year. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the data and share what respondents said they want from the new Congress.
Biden responds to discovery of documents marked classified at former office
President Biden responded on Tuesday to the discovery of documents marked classified in an office he once used. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes discussed the latest developments as well as how the White House is responding to a FAA system outage that affected flights across the U.S.
FAA orders temporary pause in U.S. flight departures due to computer outage
The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to hold up all U.S. departures until at least 9:30 a.m. EST due to a computer outage at the agency. Flights were already being delayed at multiple airports nationwide. At about 7:20 a.m., the agency said on Twitter that it had "ordered airlines...
Microsoft giving workers unlimited time off
Microsoft will let workers take as much time off as they want beginning next week. Under the company's new "Discretionary Time off (DTO)" policy, U.S.-based salaried employees will not longer have a fixed number of vacation days per year. "Beginning January 16, 2023, Microsoft is modernizing our vacation policy to...
Ukrainian soldiers travel to U.S. for training on Patriot missile systems
The Pentagon says Ukrainian soldiers will travel to the U.S. for training next week on Patriot missile systems. CBS News anchors Lana Zak and Errol Barnett spoke with Tom Karako, director of the CSIS Missile Defense Project, about what this training means for Ukraine's defenses against Russia.
Egg prices have more than tripled in some states over the last year. Here's why.
The rising cost of eggs in the U.S. is denting household budgets. Americans in recent years have increased the number of eggs they consume while reducing their intake of beef and venison, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Egg consumption has grown in part because more families...
Pentagon officially rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate
The Pentagon has removed its mandate that all troops receive a vaccine against coronavirus. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a memo Tuesday announced the official end of the requirement but said commanders will continue to "promote and encourage" COVID-19 vaccinations. The annual defense budget bill signed into law in December required that the vaccine mandate be rescinded.
Air travel begins returning to normal following FAA outage that grounded flights
Air travel began returning to normal after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a full ground stop across the country when one of its computer systems failed Wednesday morning. CBS News correspondent Michael George reports on the impact, and then transportation and security analyst and executive director at the Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety Robert Sumwalt joins CBS News with additional insight.
Here's how pay transparency may impact your job search or raise
Knowing if you're being paid fairly for the work you do is a mystery shrouded by a lack of information. That may be changing, though, thanks to pay transparency. As the trend catches on, more companies are starting to reveal what a job opening or current position pays — whether voluntarily, or because governments mandate it.
FAA lifts ground stop after computer outage delays flights nationwide
The FAA has lifted a ground stop after a computer outage Wednesday morning caused thousands of flight delays nationwide. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave joins us from Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C. with the latest.
U.K. ambulance workers go on strike in the latest blow to Britain's National Health Service
London — About 25,000 U.K. ambulance workers went on strike for the second time in less than a month on Wednesday. It was the latest in a series of industrial actions across multiple sectors of the struggling British economy as key workers face pressure to increase their output right while record-inflation shrinks the purchasing power of their income.
Satellite images show crowding at China's crematoriums amid COVID-19 surge
Newly released satellite images show crowding at crematoriums and funeral homes across China as the country deals with a spike in COVID-19 cases. The Washington Post examined the images and spoke to people working at those crematoriums. Samuel Oakford, a video reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBS News to discuss their findings.
CBS News
588K+
Followers
77K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0