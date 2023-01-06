Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lack of volunteers send fire departments down different paths
The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association sees recruitment problems across the state.
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
WISH-TV
First curling-only facility in Anderson set to open Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Curling, a sport called “chess on ice” by some, has a new home in Madison County. The Circle City Curling Club, a nonprofit founded in 2007, is opening the first curling-only facility in Anderson. Over the past year, 40 volunteers worked together to build...
Anderson police mourn loss of K9
ANDERSON, Ind. — The Anderson Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Harry who had to be put to rest after a battle with a cancerous bone tumor in his right leg. Police said Harry’s handler, Officer Darron Granger, was by his side when Harry was put to rest on Tuesday after seven years […]
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
WRBI Radio
Retiring officer honored at Westport Town Board meeting
Westport, IN — Retiring police officer Damon Land was recognized at Monday night’s Westport Town Board meeting. Marshal Joe Talkington and Deputy Marshal Luke Lozier presented a plaque to Land in recognition of his 11 years of service (pictured). The presentation also happened to have taken place on...
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health...
korncountry.com
Neighbor’s 911 call limits fire damage to unoccupied Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) is crediting a neighbor for their vigilance and quick action in reporting a fire in an occupied house Tuesday morning. A neighbor from across the street saw smoke and flames inside another resident’s home at 262 Weid Ct., and called 9-1-1 at around 9 a.m., per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. The caller saw what he initially believed to be a cloud of dust around the home, attributing the sight to ongoing tree trimming going on in the neighborhood. Within minutes, he noticed recognized the house was actually ablaze.
korncountry.com
Columbus woman, Indy man killed in 2-vehicle US 31 Johnson County crash
AMITY, Ind. – UPDATE: The two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 that took the lives of a Bartholomew County woman and a Marion County man on Monday evening was determined to be a head-on collision, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities say witnesses at the scene told...
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health experts say there’s a good...
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana man who had stroke on cruise dies before making it home
A southern Indiana man that suffered a stroke while on vacation, leaving him trapped for days in Mexico, has died. Ray Rice was the longtime owner of the country music radio station I-105.3 in Scottsburg. Rice was on a cruise with his girlfriend earlier last week when he became infected...
korncountry.com
Legal Aid phone clinic scheduled for January 16
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Legal Aid District 11 is holding another free Legal Aid phone clinic for residents in its eight-county district this Monday, January 16. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties. The free clinic for low-income residents is from 3 to 5:30...
WISH-TV
Doctor warns about home-schooling kids
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you are considering taking matters into your own hands and home-schooling your children, you may want to first check out how home-schooling negatively affects the parents doing the teaching. There’s some mental health impacts you need to know about. Dr. Conor Hogan, the world’s...
Ryan Hatfield speaks with Eyewitness News as Indiana General Assembly begins
INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are returning to Indianapolis today for the start of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with State Representative Ryan Hatfield before he headed north to the State Capitol. One of Representative Hatfield’s many topics of concern is eliminating textbook fees from Indiana schools. He […]
WISH-TV
Black librarian discusses why convention was pulled from Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the National Conference of African American Librarians is blaming the Indianapolis Public Library’s Board of Trustees for its decision to cancel a conference scheduled for this summer in Indianapolis. “They’re supposed to be serving in the public interest, and it doesn’t seem...
cbs4indy.com
The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead
Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average. The week starts great; big temperature swings ahead. Warming to very mild temperatures this week. Showers return late in the week as temperatures cool back down to near average.
GSD Rescue Indy builds new sanctuary for more than 50 dogs
GSD Rescue Indy has saved hundreds of dogs since its start over a decade ago. Now, the walls of the current rescue are closing in and they’re working to move to a new space out in the country.
WLFI.com
Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
korncountry.com
Ivy Tech Franklin receives grant for Advanced Manufacturing Lab program
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College Franklin has received a 2022 American Water Charitable Foundation Workforce Readiness Grant in support of its early college program for high school students focused on advanced manufacturing and the development of its campus Advanced Manufacturing Lab. The $25,000 grant will help the...
Comments / 0