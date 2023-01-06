A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. KB Home delivers its fiscal fourth-quarter results Wednesday. Wall Street predicts the Los Angeles-based homebuilder will report that its earnings and revenue improved in the September-November period compared to the same quarter in 2021. That would echo the company’s results in the first three quarters of its last fiscal year. In September, the builder touted record third-quarter profits, but also noted a shortfall in delivered homes due partly to supply chain constraints.

2 DAYS AGO