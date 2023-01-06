Read full article on original website
Related
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Women's Health
Prince Harry Suggests Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Wedding Feud Story Was Leaked by King Charles III
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare came out today. Harry goes into greater detail about how the Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wedding drama over flower girl dresses became public. He suggested his own father planted the story. After a week of early leaks from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the book...
Kevin Costner, Zendaya & Amanda Seyfried Share Reactions To Golden Globe Wins After Missing Award Show
The Golden Globes celebrated the best in film and television but there were some honorees that were not able to make it to the ceremony. After missing out on the show, Kevin Costner, Zendaya and Amanda Seyfried took to social media to share their gratitude over their wins. Zendaya picked up a trophy for her work on Euphoria winning for Best Actress in a TV Drama. The star took to Instagram to apologize for not being at the award show and thanked the Globes for the “incredible honor.” The Dune star also had some words for her fellow nominees saying, “It is...
Women's Health
Adele Roberts takes on surgery to get her 'colon working again,' amid bowel cancer recovery
Adele Roberts took to Instagram this week to share the latest update in her bowel cancer journey. The radio host revealed that she has taken the ‘first step’ towards hopefully getting her colon working again by undergoing a surgery. The cover star of WH's June 2022 issue was...
Women's Health
The Fashion Service One ELLE Editor Is Gifting Herself for the New Year
Now that the holidays have passed and a new year is upon us, it’s time to turn our thoughts from showering friends and family with presents to practicing a little bit of self-care. We might even make it a resolution. While spa days, gym memberships, and at-home workout equipment are fine to invest in, you don’t want to sleep on opportunities for sartorial self-love in the form of a time-saving hack that will keep you chic and on your way. Our Digital Deputy Editor, Claire Stern, is going all in on Stitch Fix, the fashion styling and delivery service that makes online shopping as easy (or involved) as you want it to be.
Comments / 0