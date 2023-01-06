My first job as a “real” doctor was in 1991. During one of those early days in my career, one of my coworkers — a woman who worked in reception — approached me for help. Even then, I could recognize a look of desperation. It reminded me of the look I saw in my sister when all she could do to lessen the pain she had suffered for so long was to slide ineffective sole inserts into her shoes. Later, she would be diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. It was the characteristic look of utter powerlessness.

