The dangerous language of “crazy”: How stigma and judgment affect patient care
“He’s batshit crazy,” fellow physician Karen eagerly confides while describing another colleague, Kevin, in a private office conversation. I laugh, assuming intended hyperbole. “No. Really. He is,” Karen says. “He’s been hospitalized — several times. And his kids are crazy, too. They’re all crazy.”...
Opinion: From COVID Recovery to AI Chatbots, Moving Quickly to Reinvent Education in 2023
Did you, like me, take time over the break to play with one of the new artificial intelligence bots? I asked ChatGPT to write a blog in the style of Robin Lake on the topic of helping students recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and related school closures. Here’s what it offered: As the director […]
How technology is transforming medicine and making distance healing a reality
My first job as a “real” doctor was in 1991. During one of those early days in my career, one of my coworkers — a woman who worked in reception — approached me for help. Even then, I could recognize a look of desperation. It reminded me of the look I saw in my sister when all she could do to lessen the pain she had suffered for so long was to slide ineffective sole inserts into her shoes. Later, she would be diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. It was the characteristic look of utter powerlessness.
Ensuring equitable, quality treatment in Black and marginalized people [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “For Black patients—or any member of any marginalized group—to ensure you receive equitable and equal treatment, it is important to advocate for yourself. Speak up, ask questions, and seek different opinions if you don’t feel like you are being heard. Keep asking for what you deserve, and do not allow your pain to be dismissed.”
The uncomfortable truths about comfortable scrubs
I love joggers. If I had to pick a piece of clothing to wear every day for the rest of my life, it would be joggers. I wear them constantly — outside the hospital, that is. These days, this choice makes me an anomaly. Like the ubiquitous clogs in the OR, jogger-style scrubs have taken over hospital floors, replacing classic ill-fitting, hospital-issued scrub sets. This is especially true among young women. Noticing this shift in attire has led me to reflect on the utility of scrubs and on the role uniforms play in shaping our professional identities. For me, the rising popularity of trendy, high-end scrub substitutes reveals insidious cultural problems in medicine.
Having a great CV is not enough: Start building your portfolio
Many physicians believe the curriculum vitae (CV) represents the most integral aspect of applying for new opportunities. Post-pandemic, more physicians than ever are exploring ways to leave their current positions in clinical medicine. Some are looking to practice medicine differently, while others are looking to escape the practice of medicine with part-time and full-time non-clinical roles.
Maternalism: a better approach to psychiatric care
Patient autonomy, one of the pillars of medical ethics, now shines brightest of the four pillars in modern medicine. While medical ethics was meant to take beneficence, non-maleficence, justice and autonomy in equal consideration, the balance is now offset by the digital age and an increasingly skeptical population that has hurdled American culture into striving for autonomy above all else.
How you can thrive despite the looming physician shortage
A perfect storm is brewing in the U.S. health care system, and we must prepare to counter the rushing waves. America is facing a potentially catastrophic physician shortfall. All indicators point toward unprecedented times ahead. If I were an attorney, I would state my case something like this. Exhibit A.
Understanding patients’ religious and spiritual beliefs promotes healing
Religious and spiritual experiences have shaped my worldview since I was a teenager. At age 13, I celebrated my bar mitzvah. Later that year, I underwent an appendectomy. A priest asked my mother if he could pray for me prior to the operation. My mother did not hesitate to accept the priest’s blessing. I learned at an early age that prayers for one’s well-being should be welcomed regardless of the religion of the sender and recipient.
What can hospitals learn from luxury hotels?
Hospitality in health care refers to providing high-quality, compassionate care and support to patients, focusing on meeting their individual needs and preferences. This can involve a variety of strategies, such as providing clear and accurate information to patients, involving them in decision-making about their care and offering support and resources to help them manage their health and well-being.
Absent-Father Syndrome: Overcoming the trauma of a fatherless childhood [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. “My father’s struggle to exist as a father after getting married was evident. But at the same time, the birth of his children changed his world forever. His march towards success through hard work, unmatched anger, and repression prevented him from rising out of his poverty mindset, even though he was better off than many of his relatives and friends.”
The power of a sticker: reflections on my journey as a pediatric resident
In my third week of residency, I gave out my first sticker. My medical assistant opened the drawer and revealed the rolls of stickers, asking me to choose for my patient, who waited behind the door I just closed, their smile joining all the other little smiles that filled this room before and would continue to fill after.
