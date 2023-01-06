ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

WTHR

2 killed in Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash in southern Johnson County. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and State Road 252, about five miles south of Franklin. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Johnson County Sheriff...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police recover stolen gun, credit cards

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officers from the Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people Tuesday morning after authorities say they stole a handgun, multiple credit cards and cash. At approximately 11:30 a.m., CPD officers responded to a restaurant in the 2000 block of 25th Street after receiving information that a...
COLUMBUS, IN
korncountry.com

Gov. Holcomb delivers 7th State of State Address

INDIANAPOLIS – At a joint convention of the Indiana General Assembly on Tuesday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb presented his 2023 State of the State Address. His progress report touted record-breaking achievements and focused on securing Indiana’s place in the economy of the future, transforming statewide public health, and making unprecedented investments in education.
INDIANA STATE
crothersvilletimes.com

Scott County Driver Charged After Hit & Run

A 34-year-old Austin man faces preliminary charges related to a hit-and-run wreck early last Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, on State Road 256 in southern Jackson County near the Scott County line. Brian David Davis Jr. of Austin faces a felony charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight

UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Legal Aid phone clinic scheduled for January 16

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Legal Aid District 11 is holding another free Legal Aid phone clinic for residents in its eight-county district this Monday, January 16. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties. The free clinic for low-income residents is from 3 to 5:30...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus firefighter retires after nearly three decades

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Jeff Cain, a 28-year CFD veteran. He joined the department in 1994. During his career, Battalion Chief Cain rose through the ranks; earning officer promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being promoted to Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career, Cain obtained certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Rope Rescue Technician, Vehicle and Machinery Extrication Technician, and Fire Officer I.
COLUMBUS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast

Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health experts say there’s a good...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Lane closures set for January 17 on I-69 in Monroe County

MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation crews plan to implement single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-69 on Tuesday, January 17 to make guardrail repairs. Work is planned between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in northern Monroe County near the Morgan County line. Crews will be...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65

INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wave 3

Prosecutors charge Indiana man under new law targeting drug dealers

SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - Scott County prosecutors have charged an Indiana man for supplying the pills that killed a woman last week in a hotel room. It’s the second time the office has brought the charge. Prosecutors said they’re using the provisions of a new law to target drug dealers, rather than just users.
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Man dead after being hit by train Monday night in Bloomington, Indiana

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a train around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup. The identity of the 58-year-old man is being withheld until next of kin are notified. An eastbound Indiana Railroad freight train slammed on its brakes around...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLFI.com

Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
LAFAYETTE, IN
korncountry.com

Neighbor’s 911 call limits fire damage to unoccupied Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) is crediting a neighbor for their vigilance and quick action in reporting a fire in an occupied house Tuesday morning. A neighbor from across the street saw smoke and flames inside another resident’s home at 262 Weid Ct., and called 9-1-1 at around 9 a.m., per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. The caller saw what he initially believed to be a cloud of dust around the home, attributing the sight to ongoing tree trimming going on in the neighborhood. Within minutes, he noticed recognized the house was actually ablaze.
COLUMBUS, IN

