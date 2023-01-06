Read full article on original website
Lack of volunteers send fire departments down different paths
The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association sees recruitment problems across the state.
korncountry.com
Columbus woman, Indy man killed in 2-vehicle US 31 Johnson County crash
AMITY, Ind. – UPDATE: The two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 that took the lives of a Bartholomew County woman and a Marion County man on Monday evening was determined to be a head-on collision, according to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators. Authorities say witnesses at the scene told...
2 killed in Johnson County crash
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — Two people were killed Monday night in a crash in southern Johnson County. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and State Road 252, about five miles south of Franklin. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Johnson County Sheriff...
korncountry.com
Columbus police recover stolen gun, credit cards
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Officers from the Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested two people Tuesday morning after authorities say they stole a handgun, multiple credit cards and cash. At approximately 11:30 a.m., CPD officers responded to a restaurant in the 2000 block of 25th Street after receiving information that a...
korncountry.com
Gov. Holcomb delivers 7th State of State Address
INDIANAPOLIS – At a joint convention of the Indiana General Assembly on Tuesday, Governor Eric J. Holcomb presented his 2023 State of the State Address. His progress report touted record-breaking achievements and focused on securing Indiana’s place in the economy of the future, transforming statewide public health, and making unprecedented investments in education.
Bloomington couple accused of giving teen meth in exchange for babysitting
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington couple is accused of giving a teenager methamphetamine in exchange for babysitting their three children. Adrian Fish, 38, and Samantha Ottinger, 32, had their initial hearings Monday afternoon in Monroe County. Documents say Fish and Ottinger frequently gave the teen meth as payment for...
crothersvilletimes.com
Scott County Driver Charged After Hit & Run
A 34-year-old Austin man faces preliminary charges related to a hit-and-run wreck early last Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, on State Road 256 in southern Jackson County near the Scott County line. Brian David Davis Jr. of Austin faces a felony charges of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and...
3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight
UPDATE: IMPD has arrested 24-year-old Ahmed Malone for his alleged role in the shooting on Breakwater Drive. INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved […]
korncountry.com
Legal Aid phone clinic scheduled for January 16
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Legal Aid District 11 is holding another free Legal Aid phone clinic for residents in its eight-county district this Monday, January 16. The district includes Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby Counties. The free clinic for low-income residents is from 3 to 5:30...
korncountry.com
Columbus firefighter retires after nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Jeff Cain, a 28-year CFD veteran. He joined the department in 1994. During his career, Battalion Chief Cain rose through the ranks; earning officer promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being promoted to Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career, Cain obtained certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Rope Rescue Technician, Vehicle and Machinery Extrication Technician, and Fire Officer I.
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. New law highlights the need to test children for …. Are your children being exposed to lead? Health experts say there’s a good...
Police: Indiana man arrested after asking business if he left his meth there
MADISON, Ind. — A man was arrested in Madison, Indiana after police said he left meth at a business and then came back to ask if anyone had found it. The Madison Police Department said it responded to the unnamed business on January 7 after an employee reported finding a bag of meth in the […]
wbiw.com
Lane closures set for January 17 on I-69 in Monroe County
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation crews plan to implement single-lane closures on northbound and southbound I-69 on Tuesday, January 17 to make guardrail repairs. Work is planned between mile marker 128 and mile marker 130 in northern Monroe County near the Morgan County line. Crews will be...
Wave 3
Man charged with molesting and contributing to the delinquency of underage girls
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man is charged with multiple counts of child molesting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges were filed against Daniel Tyama Collins, 27, of Nabb, after an investigation begun in October by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents...
Central Indiana business leader Paul Estridge Jr. dies at 65
INDIANAPOLIS — One of central Indiana’s most-prolific homebuilders has died at 65. On Sunday, representatives for the Estridge family said Paul Estridge Jr. died at Methodist Hospital with his family by his side. The Indianapolis Business Journal said Estridge’s companies have built nearly 9,000 homes in central Indiana since 1967. He was forced to close […]
Wave 3
Prosecutors charge Indiana man under new law targeting drug dealers
SCOTTSBURG, In. (WAVE) - Scott County prosecutors have charged an Indiana man for supplying the pills that killed a woman last week in a hotel room. It’s the second time the office has brought the charge. Prosecutors said they’re using the provisions of a new law to target drug dealers, rather than just users.
bloomingtonian.com
Man dead after being hit by train Monday night in Bloomington, Indiana
A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a train around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup. The identity of the 58-year-old man is being withheld until next of kin are notified. An eastbound Indiana Railroad freight train slammed on its brakes around...
WLFI.com
Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
WLKY.com
Police: Cousins charged in southern Indiana murder detailed their plans in text
MADISON, Ind. — A few miles from downtown Madison, and on a rural county road, the parking lot of a southern Indiana business became a crime scene in the final days of 2022. When a man was shot and killed on the morning of Dec. 29, those responding feared a workplace shooting at Madison Precision Products.
korncountry.com
Neighbor’s 911 call limits fire damage to unoccupied Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) is crediting a neighbor for their vigilance and quick action in reporting a fire in an occupied house Tuesday morning. A neighbor from across the street saw smoke and flames inside another resident’s home at 262 Weid Ct., and called 9-1-1 at around 9 a.m., per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. The caller saw what he initially believed to be a cloud of dust around the home, attributing the sight to ongoing tree trimming going on in the neighborhood. Within minutes, he noticed recognized the house was actually ablaze.
