COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) is crediting a neighbor for their vigilance and quick action in reporting a fire in an occupied house Tuesday morning. A neighbor from across the street saw smoke and flames inside another resident’s home at 262 Weid Ct., and called 9-1-1 at around 9 a.m., per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. The caller saw what he initially believed to be a cloud of dust around the home, attributing the sight to ongoing tree trimming going on in the neighborhood. Within minutes, he noticed recognized the house was actually ablaze.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO