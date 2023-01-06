Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Inter vs Parma live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia online from anywhere
Coppa Italia holders Inter welcome Serie B's Parma to the San Siro for this Coppa Italia round-of-16 clash. Parma haven't beaten Inter since 2018, when both sides were competing in the top tier – can they turn back the clock on Tuesday night? The match is free-to-air on Italy's Canale 5. Here's how to watch an Inter vs Parma free live stream from anywhere.
TechRadar
Man United vs Charlton live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final online and on TV, team news
Erik ten Hag will be hoping to lead Manchester United a step closer to lifting their first trophy in six years as his side take on League One Charlton Athletic this evening in this Carabao Cup quarter-final clash at Old Trafford. The Red Devils come into the tie looking like...
TechRadar
Streamer defeats two Elden Ring bosses simultaneously by dancing
As much as the classic FromSoftware RPG is renowned for its difficulty, some streamers choose to take things to a whole new level. Enter: MissMikkaa, an Elden Ring streamer who successfully defeated the toughest boss in Elden Ring on a gamepad and a dance mat simultaneously. This feat of Herculean...
Comments / 0