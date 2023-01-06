ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Inter vs Parma live stream: how to watch Coppa Italia online from anywhere

Coppa Italia holders Inter welcome Serie B's Parma to the San Siro for this Coppa Italia round-of-16 clash. Parma haven't beaten Inter since 2018, when both sides were competing in the top tier – can they turn back the clock on Tuesday night? The match is free-to-air on Italy's Canale 5. Here's how to watch an Inter vs Parma free live stream from anywhere.
TechRadar

Streamer defeats two Elden Ring bosses simultaneously by dancing

As much as the classic FromSoftware RPG is renowned for its difficulty, some streamers choose to take things to a whole new level. Enter: MissMikkaa, an Elden Ring streamer who successfully defeated the toughest boss in Elden Ring on a gamepad and a dance mat simultaneously. This feat of Herculean...

