Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Ordered to Evacuate Their Homes in Montecito
People living in Montecito, including many celebrities, have been ordered to evacuate their homes after a fierce winter storm pounded the Montecito, California area with heavy rains, resulting in flooding and dangerous mudslides. On Monday, Santa Barbara County officials announced mandatory "immediate evacuation" orders for the entire Montecito community, an area that includes a number of big-name celebrities including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — who moved to the area amid their exit as working royals — Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Katy Perry, Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande, and Rob Lowe, among others.
TechRadar
How to watch NCIS season 20 three-part crossover event online from anywhere
Don’t snigger, but there’s an evening-long threeway coming to CBS. Yes, for the first time in the franchise’s 20-year history, the field agents of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i are being thrown together for one mega, three-hour long crossover. We’re beyond excited to see all these NCISverse characters collide in what promises to be a thrilling feature-length special. Below we’ll explain how to watch the NCIS season 20 three-part crossover online from anywhere.
CNN Shuffles Anchors Across Daytime Schedule
CNN said it would shuffle anchors across its weekday and weekend daytime schedules, grouping them together in new ways the network hopes will attract viewers as it attempts to work its way out of a longtime ratings shortfall. John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner will lead a three-hour mid-morning program from New York that lasts from 9 a.m. to noon, while Brianna Keilar, Boris Sanchez and Jim Sciutto will anchor a three-hour Washington, D.C. broadcast between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. John King will keep his noontime show “Inside Politics” on weekdays. CNN intends to showcase an energetic “newsroom headquarters” concept...
Netflix announces partnership to stream SAG Awards live
Netflix is partnering up with the Screen Actors Guild Awards to bring the star-studded ceremony its platform, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday.
TechRadar
Twitter hacked: here's how to protect your account
Among shocking internal revelations about its content moderation practices and massive data breaches, it's pretty hard for Twitter to stay out of the public eye. The culprit, this time, is last week's cyberattack which saw over 200 million of Twitter users' logins (opens in new tab) being compromised. Specifically, email addresses used to set up accounts were stolen and given away for free on a hacker forum.
TechRadar
The Last of Us review
The Last of Us is an imperfect but undeniably faithful adaptation of developer Naughty Dog’s era-defining PlayStation title. Showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have here delivered a series whose loyalty to its source material is both a blessing and a curse; in live-action form, Joel and Ellie’s post-apocalyptic adventure remains heartfelt and unforgiving, though its reliance on now-familiar genre tropes makes The Last of Us feel less groundbreaking and more paint-by-numbers than other shows in HBO’s prestige TV catalog. Pascal and Ramsey, for their parts, are perfectly cast, and later episodes up the emotional ante just enough to warrant the journey it takes to reach them – but viewers’ enjoyment of The Last of Us will likely depend on their fondness for similarly slow-burning character dramas.
TechRadar
With Vikings Valhalla season 2, Netflix turns its historical drama into an epic 11th century road-trip movie
Vikings Valhalla creator Jeb Stuart had a problem on his hands heading into the Netflix show’s second season. The historical drama series’ first instalment didn’t have a viewership issue – Vikings Valhalla’s debut racked up over 266 million hours viewed (per Netflix’s in-house Top 10 website (opens in new tab)) between February and April 2022. Instead, Stuart’s main obstacle lay in the historical texts Vikings Valhalla is chiefly inspired by.
TechRadar
Netflix continues 2023 cancellation spree as two fan-favorite shows are axed
We're less than two weeks into 2023, but Netflix's cancellation spree is showing no signs of slowing down. Just days after the news broke that Netflix had cancelled supernatural period horror show 1899 after one season, the streaming giant has brought the axe down on two more popular series. Inside...
TechRadar
The Nothing Phone 1 is finally launching in the US... sort of
The Nothing smartphone – which has wowed fans with its head-turning design and clean OS experience – is finally coming to the US, though this isn’t quite the full launch many of us were hoping for. Instead, the brand has announced that it's releasing the Nothing Phone...
Comments / 1