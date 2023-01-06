BELFAST — A Brooks man has been arrested following a police pursuit at slow speeds through multiple towns. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Belfast Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 22 Searsport Ave for a license plate violation. According to a Belfast Police Dept. news release, the driver could not produce a drivers license, only a state ID. During the time officers spoke with the driver, they reportedly started to develop concerns that he was impaired by drugs, alcohol, or both. When officers asked the operator to exit the vehicle to further investigate his impairment, they allegedly observed the driver reach for something they believed was a handgun on the seat.

