Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 22 - Jan. 3. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 22. Nicole M. Dube, 36, of...
wabi.tv
One person in custody, one at large after Bangor incident Monday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is behind bars and police are searching for another person in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery in Bangor. Bangor Police say they were flagged down Monday by a 40-year-old man running down the street who claimed he’d been robbed inside a home on Center Street.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Bangor, another wanted by authorities
BANGOR, Maine — A kidnapping suspect was arrested in Bangor Monday evening after a man in boxer shorts flagged down an officer driving nearby and reported he'd been robbed, police said. Another suspect remains on the loose. The Bangor Police Department said in a news release that Ronald Cote,...
foxbangor.com
Moosehead Trail Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A routine traffic stop this morning escalated and nearly took a tragic turn. According to officials, Stephen Larrabee of brooks Maine was stopped by Belfast officers for a license plate violation. During the stop, authorities began to suspect Larrabee was impaired by drugs or alcohol and asked...
Bangor Police Arrest a Brewer Man for Robbery, Woman is at Large
A Brewer man was arrested in Bangor on multiple charges and a Brewer woman remains at large. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident began when a 40-year-old man wearing only boxer shorts flagged down an officer who was driving by. He told the officer that he had been robbed while inside a residence on Center Street. Because of that report, Bangor Police Detectives and the Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at the Center Street address.
foxbangor.com
Lincolnville residents still shocked amid homicide investigation
LINCOLNVILLE — Friday evening, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call reporting an unresponsive male at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. After searching the property, Sheriff’s Deputies found 37-year-old Kevin Curit deceased. State police detectives later arrested 47-year-old Matthew Pendleton. “I was pretty shocked...
Spike Strip & Flash Bang Used to End Police Chase & Standoff in Penobscot County, Maine
Law enforcement used a spike strip and a flash bang to end a police chase and standoff that went from Waldo County to Penobscot County on Monday morning. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said the police chase started when the Belfast Police Department attempted to pull the driver over.
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Six arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 165 calls for service for the period of Jan. 3 to Jan. 10. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 207 calls for service. Vincent A. Shea, 19, of Brookline, Massachusetts was issued a summons Jan. 9 for Allow Minor to Possess or Consume Liquor, after an incident that occurred on Cross Road, Southport Island, on July 22, 2022, by Deputy Caleb Poirier.
foxbangor.com
Route 7 Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
penbaypilot.com
Target shooting by juveniles leads to hospital visit, investigations
VINALHAVEN — An eight-year-old Vinalhaven boy was treated and released from Eastern Maine Medical Center after he was struck by a deflected .22 caliber bullet yesterday afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 9. The eight-year-old boy was target practicing with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old friends at his home in Vinalhaven at about...
foxbangor.com
Man arrested for alleged homicide
LINCOLNVILLE — According to the Maine State Police at approximately 9:39 a.m. the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a unresponsive male from 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. Upon arriving to the scene deputies found 47-year-old Kevin Curit of Lincolnville deceased. Saturday evening State Police detectives arrested...
One Man is Dead, One Arrested in What Maine Police Say Was Murder
Maine State Police are investigating a homicide in Lincolnville and have arrested a suspect. Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville is charged with murder for the death of Kevin Curit, 47, also of Lincolnville. What Are the Details of the Investigation?. The investigation began when the Waldo County Sheriff's Office received...
WGME
Victim's family escorted from court as Lincolnville homicide suspect appears
BELFAST, Maine (BDN) -- The family of a man killed in Lincolnville had to be escorted from the courtroom Tuesday after an outburst during the first appearance of the man accused of his murder. Matthew Pendleton, 47, is facing a homicide charge in the death of 47-year-old Kevin Curit. Law...
UPDATE: Memorial Bridge In Augusta Has Reopened
Original story follows... We are now hearing that the bridge has partially re-opened. Traffic is moving slowly. You may still want to find an alternate route. Original story follows... Memorial Bridge is Augusta is currently closed. This has caused traffic backups on both rotaries in the area around the rotaries....
penbaypilot.com
Brooks man charged after slow-speed police pursuit through several towns
BELFAST — A Brooks man has been arrested following a police pursuit at slow speeds through multiple towns. On January 9, 2023, at approximately 2:36 a.m., Belfast Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 22 Searsport Ave for a license plate violation. According to a Belfast Police Dept. news release, the driver could not produce a drivers license, only a state ID. During the time officers spoke with the driver, they reportedly started to develop concerns that he was impaired by drugs, alcohol, or both. When officers asked the operator to exit the vehicle to further investigate his impairment, they allegedly observed the driver reach for something they believed was a handgun on the seat.
Fire at residential building in Auburn under investigation
AUBURN, Maine — A structure fire Sunday night at a multi-unit residential building in Auburn is being investigated. The Auburn Fire Department was dispatched around 11:09 p.m. for a reported structure fire at 37 Fifth St., a news release from the department said Monday. The Auburn Police Department arrived...
penbaypilot.com
State draws up enforcement action for Camden herbicide case, investigates reported tree poisoning in Rockport
CAMDEN and ROCKPORT — Through its own lab analysis, the Maine Bureau of Pesticide Control confirmed that the herbicide found on Lisa Gorman’s Camden harbor front property, in vegetation and soil, is what had been reported by the Town of Camden: Tebuthiuron 80 WWG, which has a trade name of Allagare.
penbaypilot.com
Woman accused of stabbing man with knife during altercation in Union
ROCKLAND — A Searsport woman remains in jail after she was arrested Dec. 31 for allegedly causing injuries to a man with a knife during an argument in Union. Clare Malmstrom, 47, was charged by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Malmstrom made...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Brandi A. Kazarian, of Jackson, and Christopher A. Springer, of Montville, were married April 6, in Belfast and divorced Dec. 9. Lisa J. Southard, of Orono, and David A. Southard, of Frankfort, were married July 15, 1995,...
boothbayregister.com
Route 1, Woolwich crash kills Lewiston man, injures Southport man
Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office posted the following press release, titled “Fatal motor vehicle accident,” on its Facebook page Friday evening:. Jan. 6 at 12:42 p.m., Sagadahoc County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls of a crash on U.S. Route 1 in Woolwich at the north end of Sagadahoc Bridge. The crash reportedly was a head-on collision.
Comments / 0