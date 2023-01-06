ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Can TCU win a national title for ... Waco?!

WACO, Texas — If TCU wins the College Football Playoff, it will be the first team to win a college football national championship from the city of … Waco?!. “Yeah, TCU was located in Waco for 15 years,” said Jay Black, curator of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco. “That’s a long time.”
WACO, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Paige Spiranac Can't Decide Which TCU or Georgia Outfit To Wear Tonight

Life is filled with tough decisions. Although, I see none here. Golfer Paige Spiranac can't decide which outfit to rock at tonight's National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. What's your pick?. quote:. The National Championship Game is tomorrow! I might be the only one here but I’m picking TCU...
FORT WORTH, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

12 best Fort Worth bars to watch TCU Football in the National Championship

The biggest football game in Horned Frog history is happening Monday, January 9 as TCU takes on No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship (6:30 pm local time). But if you’re not heading west to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the “Natty,” not to worry. There’ll be watch parties all over town as Fort Worth unites to cheer on the home team. Here are 12 of the best bars to do so. Wear your purple, and all glory to the Hypnotoad. (If you know, you know.)Fort BreweryThe brewery and pizza joint is all in on the...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Five Reasons Georgia Will Beat TCU

The boys in Vegas have installed Georgia as a 12 ½ point favorite in Monday’s CFP championship game with No. 4 TCU. That point spread seems a little rich for a national championship game but you never know when the teams are this explosive. Remember that TCU leads the nation with 21 plays of 50 yards more.
FORT WORTH, TX
texashsfootball.com

Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches

UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
DENTON, TX
atlantanewsfirst.com

Take a look inside So-Fi Stadium ahead of national championship game

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Preparations are continuing at the multi-billion dollar state-of-the-art So-Fi Stadium in the Los Angeles metro area ahead of the National College Football Championship game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the TCU Horned Frogs. Our Atlanta News First reporter Patrick Quinn had the...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Lease

Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player

On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
ALLEN, TX

