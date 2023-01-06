ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant

COVINGTON (WXIX) - A southern cuisine restaurant in Northern Kentucky served Damar Hamlin’s family Saturday night and the outing gave them a chance to breathe a bit. Brad Wainscott, who owns Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington, was one of the thousands of people at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football.
COVINGTON, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, physicians say

CINCINNATI (KDKA/AP) - Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital on Monday and is back in Buffalo to continue his recovery a week after he collapsed on went into cardiac arrest, University of Cincinnati Health physicians said. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over

It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
CINCINNATI, OH
uc.edu

Six standouts to be honored during tribute to UC Black Excellence

Outstanding achievements within the University of Cincinnati family are the focus of the ninth annual Onyx & Ruby Gala, to be hosted by the UC African Alumni Affiliate on Feb. 18 at the Graduate Cincinnati Hotel on the UC campus. The African American Alumni Affiliate (4A) will present six awards...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week

HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy