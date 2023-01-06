Read full article on original website
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad Johnson Proposed To Sharelle Rosado.
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Congrats to former Cincinnati wide receiver Chad Johnson, he proposed to his girl friend Sharelle Rosado. The big thing his she said YES! I’m so happy for them. Via Fox19. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of...
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares tailgate treats with the flavors of championship teams
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You are about to learn a thing or two in the kitchen. Chef Aaron has some special recipes using the flavor of the two college championship game teams.
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
COVINGTON (WXIX) - A southern cuisine restaurant in Northern Kentucky served Damar Hamlin’s family Saturday night and the outing gave them a chance to breathe a bit. Brad Wainscott, who owns Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington, was one of the thousands of people at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football.
CBS News
Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital, physicians say
CINCINNATI (KDKA/AP) - Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital on Monday and is back in Buffalo to continue his recovery a week after he collapsed on went into cardiac arrest, University of Cincinnati Health physicians said. Hamlin was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the morning...
WKRC
Here are 20 projects that will bring change to different corners of Cincinnati in 2023
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Record inflation, continued supply chain issues and the specter of a recession have slowed the pace of new development in Greater Cincinnati. But the region still has plenty of projects that will reshape the Tri-State. The Business Courier identified dozens of projects that will alter...
No. 2 Houston tops Cincinnati for seventh straight win
Jarace Walker scored 21 points to lift No. 2 Houston to a 72-59 victory over host Cincinnati on Sunday. Walker
26 Shirts saying ‘thank you’ to UC Trauma Center with new shirt
Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
WLWT 5
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
sciotopost.com
Afroman a 90s Rapper Made a Video After His Home Was Raided in Southern Ohio
ADAMS – Afroman a famous 90s rapper who had famous hits like “Because I Got High” and “Colt 45.” released a new song with a video from a police raid that occurred at his home in August. Adams County sheriff’s department raided the home in...
Fox 19
‘Its really hard:’ Family of Cincinnati architect missing in Mexico prays for his return
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Many in the Hamilton community banded together Friday night in a show of support for a Tri-State man who remains missing in Mexico. Dozens filled St. Julie Billiart Church for 36-year-old Jose Gutierrez. The prayer service united family, friends and coworkers with prayers that he will be back home with them soon.
Cincinnati Football: Bearcats pick up a commitment from offensive tackle transfer Phillip Wilder
Southeast Missouri State offensive tackle transfer Phillip Wilder announced his decision to join the Bearcats on Thursday afternoon and is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining. Wilder has experience at both tackle positions and should compete for a starting spot alongside fellow offensive line transfers in guard Luke...
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
uc.edu
Six standouts to be honored during tribute to UC Black Excellence
Outstanding achievements within the University of Cincinnati family are the focus of the ninth annual Onyx & Ruby Gala, to be hosted by the UC African Alumni Affiliate on Feb. 18 at the Graduate Cincinnati Hotel on the UC campus. The African American Alumni Affiliate (4A) will present six awards...
WLWT 5
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
Hamilton architect still missing in Mexico, family praying for answers
José Gutierrez, 36, flew down to Mexico from CVG on Dec. 22 to visit his fiancée. His family fears he was abducted along with his fiancée and two of her relatives.
Robert De Niro movie shoot closes streets in downtown Cincinnati
Film crews blocked off parts of downtown Cincinnati for filming Thursday. WCPO's Brett Buganski was walking near Broadway and Fourth when he stumbled upon the movie shoot.
WKRC
City of Cincinnati officials to make announcement about Hartwell apartment complex issues
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents living in a troubled local apartment complex will learn what the city plans to do to help. Tuesday morning, city officials will make an announcement about ongoing maintenance problems at the Williamsburg Apartments. The complex has been the target of several Local 12 investigations. Residents...
wvxu.org
After decades of efforts, researchers hope they're closer to a functional cure for HIV
It was 1981 when five patients in California developed symptoms of a mysterious disease. The virus that causes AIDS was identified a few years later, and a blood test for HIV became available in 1985. In the 1980s and early 1990s, contracting HIV was practically a death sentence. Nothing seemed...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati's inaugural Black Wine Festival
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Come sip and mingle at Cincinnati's first-ever Black-owned wine festival. Try over 100 samples of lush wines, cocktails and delicious food bites while mingling and celebrating. This premier event takes place at Sugar Lofts Events2 on Feb. 18, National Drink Wine Day, in the heart...
NKY family hopes Damar Hamlin is a 'wake-up call' on importance of AEDs
There are no laws requiring AEDs at practices and competitive events in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Mangine family is pushing for the laws to change.
