Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
SC Democratic Party calls on AG, US Justice Dept. to investigate new state superintendent’s degree
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– In letters sent to US Attorney General Merrick Garland and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the South Carolina Democratic Party is calling for an investigation into newly-sworn-in State Superintendent of Education’s Master’s degree from Bob Jones University in Greenville. SCDP Chairman Trav Robertson...
abccolumbia.com
SC Superintendent of Education releases statement following inauguration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver issued a statement following today’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration. In the statement, Weaver says, “I am deeply honored to serve as your State Superintendent of Education. The challenge of ensuring an excellent education for every child will not be simple, but it is worthy of our time, energy, and deepest passion. I believe firmly that children deserve our very best, not only because of their inherent God-given value but also because they are the future of our beloved state.
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Monica Elkins Scott appointed SCSBA Region 8 Director
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina School Board Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors has appointed a new Region 8 Director this year. On Jan. 6 Dr. Monica Elkins Scott officially stepped into the leadership role for Region 8, which consists of Richland One and Two school districts. The...
abccolumbia.com
Attorney General releases 2022 SC Human Trafficking Report
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the 2022 SC Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report at the State House today. AG Wilson, the Chair of the SC Task Force, was joined by local, state, and federal law enforcement as well. According to the report, the...
abccolumbia.com
Social media’s impact on students’ mental health
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Education has advice for parents who are concerned about social media’s impact on their child. More attention is being directed to this concern after Seattle Public School’s Lawsuit against social media giants for allegedly creating a mental crisis among students due to screen time and unfiltered content. The S.C. Department of Education says it does not speak on legal matters.
abccolumbia.com
U.S. Postal Service employees charged in million dollar national coronavirus fraud scheme
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Three former U.S. Postal Service employees were recently charged in an alleged million dollar national coronavirus fraud ring. Authorities say Tiffany McFadden, 40, Cherry Lewis, 43, and Keisha Lewis, 33, were involved in the scheme of 400 fraudulent Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications, the majority from South Carolina applicants.
abccolumbia.com
SC residents buy lottery tickets ahead of drawing for 3rd largest jackpot
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — For the fourth time, the Mega Millions lottery jackpot prize has climbed to more than 1 billion dollars. Tuesday night’s drawing will have many in South Carolina hoping they can be the second billion dollar lottery winner in the Palmetto State’s history. “South...
abccolumbia.com
Mandatory evacuations in California as homes, cars submerged
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Thousands of people are being forced to leave their homes due to storms in California. Neighbors were cleaning up mud and debris in areas like Santa Clara County Monday. Storms called “atmospheric rivers” have been slamming the west coast and causing widespread flooding. One resident...
Comments / 0