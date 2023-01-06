COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver issued a statement following today’s 98th Gubernatorial Inauguration. In the statement, Weaver says, “I am deeply honored to serve as your State Superintendent of Education. The challenge of ensuring an excellent education for every child will not be simple, but it is worthy of our time, energy, and deepest passion. I believe firmly that children deserve our very best, not only because of their inherent God-given value but also because they are the future of our beloved state.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO