whopam.com
CCHS, HMS students win awards in KYTC art contest
A pair of local students were award-winners in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest. Hopkinsville Middle School student Destinee Miller took second place in the 12 to 14 age category, Christian County High School student Evan Paige was the winner in the 15 to 18 age group and Seline Crews of CCHS placed third in that same category.
wkdzradio.com
Petition Calling For Trigg Schools Nickel Tax Vote Passes 1,000 Signatures
For the last two weeks, and through the efforts of the “Citizens Right To Vote On Tax Increase Committee,” concerned property owners of Trigg County have marched into the old Economy CeeBee No. 2 building and signed the dotted line, asking for a special-called referendum and vote against the school’s proposed and unanimously approved “nickel tax.”
Hopkinsville’s MLK march on Monday will conclude with a program at Hopkinsville Community College
Hopkinsville’s observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day will commence at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, with a march from Freedom Elementary School to the Hopkinsville Community College Auditorium. Community members are invited to join the march, which will be roughly three-fourths of a mile long. Or they may...
whvoradio.com
Christian County Fiscal Court Opens 2023 Under New Tenures
In the college world, some would call it “Syllabus Day.”. But Christian County’s brand-new fiscal court took its first steps Tuesday morning, unanimously approving and codifying the second reading of an ordinance regarding the Kentucky Association of Counties Finance Corporation. The move allows for the governing body to...
whopam.com
Rotary Club announces theme, April dates for this year’s Rotary Auction
The Rotary Club of Hopkinsville is already planning for the next Rotary Radio Auction, and organizers announced the theme and the dates for this year’s auction Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Killebrew will serve as auction chair this year and he detailed the 73 year history of the auction, including the...
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
WBKO
Simpson Co. Planning and Zoning Commission takes a step toward development project
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved zoning changes for a proposed $70 million development project in Franklin, Kentucky. The project, led by developer Ashwani Sarvaria, plans to feature a four-story hotel, convention center, multiple businesses, and residential buildings. While the project has a long way to go before breaking ground, community members say that the development could be transformative for residents as well as the city’s tourism industry.
whopam.com
Alexander reflects on 10 years as Trigg judge-executive
Recently retired Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander says leaving office after 10 years was bittersweet, but he’s excited for his future and for the future of Trigg County. Alexander chose not to seek a third term last year and praised the people of Trigg County for supporting him in...
Eight students injured in school bus crash Monday morning in Christian County
A school bus carrying students from Crofton Elementary, Christian County Middle and Christian County High was involved in a crash on Monday morning.
Clarksville, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Police Department hires 3 new officers
CLARKSVILLE, TN – They were hired on Aug. 29, and completed five weeks of in-house training before attending the academy. The recently graduated officers will complete three weeks of post-academy in-house training before hitting the streets with their field training officers (FTO’s), starting Jan. 21. The FTO program consists of three phases, for a total of 14 weeks. After successful completion of the FTO program, they will be assigned a patrol shift.
whopam.com
Report: Boling to resign Feb. 28
Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling will reportedly resign prior to facing potential impeachment proceedings from the Kentucky General Assembly. Representative Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider impeachment against Boling and an Eastern Kentucky prosecutor, tells the Courier Journal that he’s been notified Boling will resign February 28.
whopam.com
Northern Colonels Get Past Their Southern Brethren
Winners of five of their last six and their last two home games since returning from the Volunteer state; The Colonels entered their game against Henderson County Tuesday night with some confidence, as they should. That confidence waned though, and came up short in a very tightly played 54-49 loss...
wpsdlocal6.com
Lyon County teen accused of making school bomb threat charged with terroristic threatening
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 16-year-old boy faces a criminal charge in Lyon County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says the teen allegedly threatened to blow up Lyon County High School with a bomb. The teen is charged with second-degree terroristic threatening, Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced in a...
whopam.com
BWA for area NE of Hopkinsville
Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for the addresses between. 11300 – 12820 Old Fruit Hill rd and all addresses on Wade rd, Polete ln, and Leo Cook rd. This BWA will be in place until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville High Recognizes Football Tigers at Banquet (w/PHOTOS)
The 2022 Hopkinsville Tiger football team was recognized at its annual postseason awards banquet Sunday. Coaches Awards – Devin Coleman, Aiden King, Iriel Leak, JyQuaveious Catlett, Alden Marshall. Mekhilen Jeffers, Jamaure Ennels, Jarvis Gatlin, and Latravean Sharber. Most Outstanding Freshman – Foster Jackson. Most Outstanding JV Player –...
whopam.com
Bill Dwayne Voss
(Age 74, of Edmond, OK formerly of Hopkinsville) Graveside service with Military Honors will be Friday January 13th at 10am at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Trial could be continued in Jett murder case
The possibility of trial being delayed in the murder case against Harold Jett was discussed in Trigg Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Jett, who is accused of killing 71-year-old Mary Dullenty of Cadiz in October of 2021, appeared with his lawyers in front of Judge James Redd, who told the court its likely they will need more time to prepare for trial, due to the counsel being new to the case.
YAHOO!
Western Kentucky prosecutor to resign rather than face impeachment
One of the two Kentucky commonwealth attorneys facing impeachment for misconduct in office has decided to resign. Rick Boling, elected prosecutor in Christian County, will resign Feb. 28, according to Rep. Jason Nemes, who last week introduced resolutions to consider the impeachment of Boling and Ronnie Goldy Jr., the elected prosecutor for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
westkentuckystar.com
Alabama man arrested in Livingston County on theft charges
An Alabama man has been arrested in Livingston County for allegedly stealing a generator from a local hunter. Deputies arrested 51-year-old John Reil after officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and the owner reportedly located the generator on Reil's homemade houseboat near Birdsville. Reil was charged with...
