The possibility of trial being delayed in the murder case against Harold Jett was discussed in Trigg Circuit Court Wednesday morning. Jett, who is accused of killing 71-year-old Mary Dullenty of Cadiz in October of 2021, appeared with his lawyers in front of Judge James Redd, who told the court its likely they will need more time to prepare for trial, due to the counsel being new to the case.

CADIZ, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO