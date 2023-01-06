Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Joins Khloe To Support Tristan Thompson After Death Of His Mom: Photos
Kim Kardashian, 42, was there for her sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, who is mourning the death of her ex Tristan Thompson‘s mom, Andrea. The Kardashians stars were photographed leaving Tristan’s hometown of Toronto, Canada to go back to California on January 8. Khloe flew out to Toronto with Tristan, who is the father of her two children, on Jan. 5 after Andrea suffered a fatal heart attack.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' premieres in April on Paramount+
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer for "Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies" on Monday. The trailer sets April 6 as the show's release date.
Koala Man on Hulu introduces the weirdest superhero of 2023
At the rate that Marvel is introducing new characters into the MCU on Disney Plus, you might not think that there would be much room left for other superheroes on TV. Of course, most of Marvel’s heroes demand to be taken seriously. If you’re looking for a hero you can laugh at, you might want to check out Koala Man, which debuted on Hulu this Monday.
Quinn Redeker, ‘Days of Our Lives’ Actor and Oscar-Nommed Screenwriter, Dies at 88
Quinn Redeker, the actor who was best known for his role on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives,” died Dec. 20 in Los Angeles. He was 88. Redeker was a guest star staple on American television for more than three decades from the 1960s through the 1980s, best known for his portrayal of Alex Marshall on “Days of Our Lives” from 1979 to 1987. He also played Rex Sterling on more than 200 episodes of CBS’s “The Young and Restless.” He also appeared in shows like “Starsky & Hutch,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Cannon,” “Kojak,” “Mannix,” “Sea Hunt,” “That Girl,”and “Barnaby...
Nicolas Winding Refn Alleges Amazon Ruined ‘Too Old to Die Young’ Marketing: ‘We Will Bury You’
According to Nicolas Winding Refn, Amazon wanted to keep “Too Old to Die Young” six feet under. The auteur filmmaker, who most recently released “Copenhagen Cowboy” on Amazon, alleged that Amazon Prime Video buried the 2019 series in fears over the show making the streamer “look bad.” “They took all my marketing money away because they were afraid that the show would reflect badly on Amazon. They told me that directly,” Refn said to Vulture. “They were so shocked by it. I was like, ‘What’s so shocking?’ They said, ‘It’s going to make us look bad.’ And I said, ‘But I don’t...
