Christian County, KY

kbsi23.com

KSP asks for public’s help finding stolen motorcycle

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a stolen motorcycle. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 received a call from a Livingston County resident on December 27, 2022 reporting his motorcycle had been stolen. The motorcycle was reportedly stolen from...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-rear old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash

A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Livingston County deputy assists Union County in multiple charges arrest

Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Beeler began assisting Union County authorities investigating stolen survey equipment from Union County in mid-September. Deputy Beeler and the Union County authorities subsequently identifyied 50-year-old Warren Luetke of Hampton as a suspect. When deputies approached Luetke's Hampton residence to question him, Luetke fled. That resulted...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Child seriously injured in accident

A small child was seriously injured in an accident Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Butler Road. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the 10900 block of Butler Road and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a tractor implement fell on a five-year old child. The child...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

WCSO in search of subject in package theft

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Authorities are asking for help in identifying a person in a package theft. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a person stole a package on the porch of a home off of Memphis Junction Road. If you know this man or vehicle, call the...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Car crash leads to power outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you live around West 11th Ave. and Payne Street in Bowling Green, you may have lost power this morning. BGMU says that over 500 customers were without power waking up this morning after a car allegedly ran into an electrical pole. Crews are reportedly...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WCSO responds to latest possible scam hitting area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is responding to several calls the department has received regarding another scam call that is hitting the area. “We have received some calls on what happens to be a scammer calling to collect money for fallen officers’ families,” according...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Eight Children Injured In Crash Involving Christian County School Bus

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a Christian County school bus on South Old Madisonville Street in Crofton Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say the bus was southbound when, for an unknown reason, it ran off the road, hitting an embankment, before coming to a stop. Deputies say the driver stated they may have blacked out before the crash.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure

Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
GREENVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Threatening To ‘Blow Up School’

A 16-year old male juvenile in Lyon County has been charged after allegedly threatening to “blow up the school”. Sheriff Brent White says School Resource Officer Jason Young began an investigation at the Lyon County High School around noon Friday pertaining to a reported threat to the safety of the school. After the deputy conducted multiple interviews, he reportedly determined a 16-year old male had “made threats to bring a bomb and blow up the school”.
LYON COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Sue Oliver Woods

(Age 69, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday January 13th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
CADIZ, KY

