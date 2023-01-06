ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation

While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Wild Card Weekend betting: Where does value lie in the AFC?

Like the NFC, the AFC half of Wild Card Weekend has three rematches from the regular season. However, there's very little to take away from the previous matchups because of various quarterback injuries from either the past or upcoming games. We'd expect the spreads and totals to be bet into...
theScore

NFL Playoff Power Rankings: How do the remaining teams stack up?

The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. San Francisco 49ers (13-4) It may seem odd to have a team led by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy sitting in the top spot heading into the playoffs, but the 49ers are just that good. Outside of the quarterback position, this is the best roster in football. And San Francisco has maintained its success no matter who's under center, with Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo each seeing five starts amid a 10-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Forget the seeding - this is the team to beat in the NFC.
theScore

Tua ruled out for wild-card battle vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa still hasn't been cleared to resume football activities. The signal-caller entered concussion protocol Dec. 26 after suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25.
theScore

NFL Playoff betting: What opening lines say about each wild-card team

We're through another wild regular season in the NFL. From a props and futures standpoint, we got ahead of the game with an early big cash on the Eagles to be the last undefeated team, and now that Week 18 is over, a collection of other tickets are reflected in the accounts. Justin Jefferson bets to lead the league in receiving yards more than compensated for losses on the rushing and passing yardage titles, while divisional winners in the NFC overcame swings and misses in the AFC.
theScore

Sources: Texans' HC interview requests include 49ers' Ryans, Eagles' Gannon

The Houston Texans have begun the search for their next head coach. Houston has requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, as well as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. The Texans - who...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Seider chips in with 4 assists as Red Wings score 7 in win vs. Jets

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted...
DETROIT, MI
theScore

VanVleet denies rejecting $114M extension: Raptors never made formal offer

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pushed back on reports that he declined a $114-million contract extension last offseason. "There was never a formal offer made," the veteran point guard said Sunday after a 117-105 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. "It was a mutual decision made by both sides that the smart thing to do would be to wait it out. There was no rush, given that I could still sign the extension all the way through the end of the season."
theScore

Durant suffered MCL sprain, reportedly expected to miss 1 month

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in the third quarter of Sunday's win against the Miami Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Monday. He's expected to miss about a month, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant went down after Heat wing Jimmy...
BROOKLYN, NY

