Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
theScore
Wild Card Weekend betting: Where does value lie in the AFC?
Like the NFC, the AFC half of Wild Card Weekend has three rematches from the regular season. However, there's very little to take away from the previous matchups because of various quarterback injuries from either the past or upcoming games. We'd expect the spreads and totals to be bet into...
theScore
NFL Playoff Power Rankings: How do the remaining teams stack up?
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. San Francisco 49ers (13-4) It may seem odd to have a team led by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy sitting in the top spot heading into the playoffs, but the 49ers are just that good. Outside of the quarterback position, this is the best roster in football. And San Francisco has maintained its success no matter who's under center, with Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo each seeing five starts amid a 10-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Forget the seeding - this is the team to beat in the NFC.
theScore
Tua ruled out for wild-card battle vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. McDaniel said Wednesday that Tagovailoa still hasn't been cleared to resume football activities. The signal-caller entered concussion protocol Dec. 26 after suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25.
theScore
NFL Playoff betting: What opening lines say about each wild-card team
We're through another wild regular season in the NFL. From a props and futures standpoint, we got ahead of the game with an early big cash on the Eagles to be the last undefeated team, and now that Week 18 is over, a collection of other tickets are reflected in the accounts. Justin Jefferson bets to lead the league in receiving yards more than compensated for losses on the rushing and passing yardage titles, while divisional winners in the NFC overcame swings and misses in the AFC.
theScore
Sources: Texans' HC interview requests include 49ers' Ryans, Eagles' Gannon
The Houston Texans have begun the search for their next head coach. Houston has requested permission to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, as well as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. The Texans - who...
theScore
Seider chips in with 4 assists as Red Wings score 7 in win vs. Jets
DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had four assists, tying the Red Wings’ single-game franchise record for a defenseman, and Detroit beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-5 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid. Jake Walman, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist scored in the first period — all assisted...
theScore
VanVleet denies rejecting $114M extension: Raptors never made formal offer
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet pushed back on reports that he declined a $114-million contract extension last offseason. "There was never a formal offer made," the veteran point guard said Sunday after a 117-105 win against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange. "It was a mutual decision made by both sides that the smart thing to do would be to wait it out. There was no rush, given that I could still sign the extension all the way through the end of the season."
theScore
Bears GM backs Fields, would need to be 'blown away' to take QB 1st overall
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday that he'd have to be "absolutely blown away" to take a quarterback with the first overall selection. Justin Fields, selected 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by former GM Ryan Pace, was Chicago's starter this year when healthy. "Yeah, we had...
theScore
Deion Sanders not eyeing NFL job: 'No desire to coach rich men'
It doesn't sound like an NFL coaching job is in Deion Sanders' future. In an interview with Donovan X. Ramsey of GQ, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and new Colorado head coach revealed he has no interest in taking his talents to the NFL. "I just have no desire...
theScore
Durant suffered MCL sprain, reportedly expected to miss 1 month
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain in the third quarter of Sunday's win against the Miami Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Monday. He's expected to miss about a month, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Durant went down after Heat wing Jimmy...
theScore
Heat sink all 40 free throws to set NBA record, beat Thunder by 1
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler took the last free throw of the night, then bent his knees a bit and almost seemed unsure what would happen as the ball made its way to the rim. Turns out, it was perfect — and so was Miami on Tuesday night.
