‘I will come to your backyard’: Jake Paul reignites Tommy Fury feud

Jake Paul has reignited his feud with Tommy Fury , reiterating his willingness to box the Briton in Fury’s own ‘backyard’.

YouTube star Paul has gone 6-0 as a professional boxer, despite a planned clash with Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – falling through on two occasions.

Paul, 25, was originally set to box 23-year-old Fury in late 2021, but the Briton withdrew while citing injury and illness. The fight was rescheduled for August 2022, but travel issues prevented Fury from reaching the US, where the bout due to take place.

On Thursday (5 January), Paul announced a multi-year mixed martial arts deal with the PFL , though he is still free to box. The American in fact expressed a desire to fight UFC icon Nate Diaz twice this year – once in the boxing ring and then in his own MMA debut.

Paul has not ruled out a clash with Fury, however, telling the Mirror on Friday: “I have done everything in my power to make the fight happen against this 8-0 boxer, including offering to go to Manchester for 18 February in partnership with [promoters] Frank and George Warren.

“I’m looking at any other alternative to make this fight work.”

Paul followed up the interview on Twitter by telling Fury: “I will come to your land, to your backyard, to your house. But of course you won’t be home. Son and pappy [John Fury] are all show but no shows.”

Fury has not competed since last April, when he beat Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of brother Tyson’s WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte.

Fury was a decision winner against the Pole at Wembley Stadium in London.