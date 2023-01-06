ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin video calls Buffalo Bills team after having breathing tube removed

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JBMtR_0k5pEkyo00

NFL safety Damar Hamlin has spoken to his family and team-mates, and is breathing without a tube, just four days after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills .

The 24-year-old collapsed and had to be resuscitated twice following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday’s NFL game.

However, the Bills confirmed on Friday that Hamlin has spoken with his team-mates on FaceTime , while also releasing a promising update on his medical condition.

In a statement, Hamlin’s team said: “Per the physicians at UCMC (University of Cincinnati Medical Center), Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.

“His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Later, the Bills tweeted: “Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.

“What he said to the team: ‘Love you boys’.”

Bills players and staff were seen praying together on the field as an ambulance took Hamlin to hospital in Monday’s match.

His team-mates were given a standing ovation by fans and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the game had been postponed.

On Friday, Goodell said the fixture has been cancelled completely following talks with the Bills, Bengals and the NFL Players Association.

“This has been a very difficult week,” said Goodell. “We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well as the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country.

“We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them.”

The Bills’ clash against the New England Patriots on Sunday is still scheduled to go ahead

Hamlin’s on-field collapse sparked a surge in support for a charitable campaign set up by him two years ago to purchase toys for children in need.

Donations to the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive had passed £6.5million at 1600GMT on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
thecomeback.com

Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason

The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Announcement

Michael Strahan and Skip Bayless both work for the same network, covering the NFL. However, that didn't stop Strahan from making a pretty notable announcement on Sunday afternoon: he 100 percent disagrees with Bayless' "inhumane" comments. “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” he...
The Spun

Look: Damar Hamlin's Message For Tee Higgins Going Viral

Damar Hamlin had a great message for Tee Higgins on Sunday afternoon. Higgins was the wide receiver who Hamlin tackled before going into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The Bills-Bengals game ended up then being postponed before it got canceled later in the week. Higgins was wearing a sweatshirt that...
saturdaytradition.com

Damar Hamlin reacts to Buffalo Bills' incredible opening kickoff return TD

The Buffalo Bills, in their first game back since Damar Hamlin’s scary collapse during MNF, returned the opening kickoff the distance for a touchdown. Nyheim Hines did the honors, taking the short Patriots kickoff down the right sideline untouched for 6. And you’d better believe Hamlin was watching. He...
BUFFALO, NY
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident

Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday

The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it.  Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs.  The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Derrick Henry’s brutal stiff-arm sparks huge debate among NFL fans

Derrick Henry strikes fear into the hearts 0f defensive backs everywhere. When the Tennessee Titans running back breaks into the secondary, they know he’s going to be a load to bring down at 247 pounds. And then there’s his infamous stiff-arm. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins got a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Clayton News Daily

‘Robert Gronkowski’ Donates On-Brand Amount to Damar Hamlin’s Charity

In the days since Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football, a GoFundMe page Hamlin created to raise funds for a toy drive has seen a dramatic spike in donations. On Friday, the drive, which is sponsored by Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation, added another interesting name...
The Comeback

NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game

If your idea of the perfect “Star-Spangled Banner” performance is a military band standing in formation, you were probably disappointed Saturday night. Everyone else seemed to immensely enjoy the national anthem before the Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville musician Paul Mane performed a unique version of the anthem on a custom-made, stars-and-stripes electric Read more... The post NFL fans react to insane national anthem before Titans-Jaguars game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
dayton247now.com

Damar Hamlin watches Buffalo Bills game from hospital bed

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Damar Hamlin tweeted a photo of him watching the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots on Sunday from his hospital bed. The 24-year-old safety is still recovering at UC Medical Center after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy