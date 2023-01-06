Mom Shares Wild Video Showcasing Her Newborn’s Two Fully Developed Teeth

The hospital staff was even stunned

Newborns are full of surprises. Even if you find out the sex of your baby beforehand and see lots of details on those super in-depth ultrasounds, you never really know what your baby looks like until they're born. You never know if they're going to have hair or what color, or what color their eyes will be, or if they have teeth.

Wait, what? If they have teeth? Apparently, that's something a newborn can be born with, as this shocking video from @jordanbloss_ proves. "When your baby is born with teeth and the hospital staff is in disbelief bc they've never seen this before," the mom wrote over a video of her adorable newborn yawning and displaying yes, two perfect white teeth in the process.

"Two truths and a lie game will have nothing on this kid," the mom captioned the video. "This happens one out of every 2,000 births." Wow! Those are some odds. Bet there are tons of old wives tales about what it means for a baby to born with teeth, but they probably have something to do with how the crops will do that year or something else equally outdated so no point seeking them out.

Interestingly, quite a few commenters showed up to say that either they'd been born with teeth or had a baby with teeth or known somebody who had a baby with teeth, so this might not be as rare an occurence as it seems. But it's still pretty cool, and it makes for an awesome story for sharing time at school!

