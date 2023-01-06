Sources: Lakers guarantee Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel deals

The Los Angeles Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN, with both young players making strong impressions as holdovers from last year's team.

The Lakers are also working towards signing Sterling Brown, a guard/forward out of the G League, to a 10-day contract, league sources told ESPN.

L.A. is currently depleted in its wing depth with Lonnie Walker IV set to miss his fourth straight game Friday because of a bruised tailbone and tendinitis in his left knee, and Austin Reaves (left hamstring strain) also ruled out of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks .

The Lakers intention to sign Brown was earlier reported by The Athletic.

The Lakers, who have an open roster 15th roster spot, are expected to keep tabs on several free agents available around the league and could bring in players for workouts - like they did with Brown on Thursday, along with former Dallas Mavericks guard Tyler Dorsey - to get an in-person look, league sources told ESPN.