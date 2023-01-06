ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

southarkansassun.com

$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri

With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

How Washington University’s Hillel House became a reality

This story is being published in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society. Dr. Abram L. Sachar, who helped organize and was one of the first national directors of B’nai B’rith Hillel Foundation, long wanted to found a chapter and help Jewish students at his alma mater, Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL). The opportunity to start it, though, didn’t appear until after World War II ended.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mehlvillemedia.com

Local District Employs Late Start Time

Here at Mehlville High School, we start school at 7:15 am. This start time, as compared to schools around us, such as Lindbergh High School, which starts school at 8 am, is much earlier than others. Having students get up so early in the morning is a big part of the reason we’re all so tired. We students are forced to stay up late with our responsibilities and forced to make it to school early, which as research has shown, is damaging our chances for success.
St. Louis American

Webster receives more than $1 million for nursing, STEM programs

Webster University was awarded $1.25 million in federal funds to increase the accessibility to its nationally ranked master’s programs in nursing and counseling, its Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia practice, and its bachelor’s programs in chemistry, biology, nursing and psychology. The funding was part of the $1.7 trillion funding bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden on Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Robberson’s racism poisons student newspaper

Undoubtedly the year 2022 ended on one of the strangest notes in the city’s political history. A few days before Christmas, Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) recorded a video and posted it to his Facebook account. The video, still up at the time of our publishing, showed Bosley yelling at a woman lying in the snow, seemingly unable to get up. In the video, Bosley is heard referencing an alleged armed robbery by a woman whom he later claimed to police tried to steal his car keys and had a gun.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Dr. Kendra Holmes makes history with new role as Affinia Healthcare president & CEO

Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis

Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
St. Louis American

World Wide Technology to hire hundreds Saturday at Edwardsville Job Fair

World Wide Technology (WWT), one of the region’s fastest growing technology companies, will be hiring hundreds at an upcoming job fair at its North American Integration Center located in Edwardsville, Illinois. Job Seekers will have the opportunity to connect with WWT’s Talent Acquisition team and hiring managers to discuss...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

