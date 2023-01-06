Read full article on original website
southarkansassun.com
$500 Worth of Automatic Direct Payment Approved in Missouri
With a massive $5 million budget, another universal basic income (UBI) program has just been approved. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen in Missouri decided to approve $500 monthly payments to 440 families. However, the mayor, Tishaura Jones, needs to approve the said measure to finalize the details according to an article posted by The US Sun on January 07, 2023.
Virtual learning for students after mold spores discovered at Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary
Mold spores have been discovered at Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School, so students will start the semester in virtual classrooms.
stljewishlight.org
How Washington University’s Hillel House became a reality
This story is being published in partnership with the Missouri Historical Society. Dr. Abram L. Sachar, who helped organize and was one of the first national directors of B’nai B’rith Hillel Foundation, long wanted to found a chapter and help Jewish students at his alma mater, Washington University in St. Louis (WUSTL). The opportunity to start it, though, didn’t appear until after World War II ended.
mehlvillemedia.com
Local District Employs Late Start Time
Here at Mehlville High School, we start school at 7:15 am. This start time, as compared to schools around us, such as Lindbergh High School, which starts school at 8 am, is much earlier than others. Having students get up so early in the morning is a big part of the reason we’re all so tired. We students are forced to stay up late with our responsibilities and forced to make it to school early, which as research has shown, is damaging our chances for success.
St. Louis American
Webster receives more than $1 million for nursing, STEM programs
Webster University was awarded $1.25 million in federal funds to increase the accessibility to its nationally ranked master’s programs in nursing and counseling, its Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia practice, and its bachelor’s programs in chemistry, biology, nursing and psychology. The funding was part of the $1.7 trillion funding bill passed by Congress and signed by President Biden on Friday.
St. Louis American
Robberson’s racism poisons student newspaper
Undoubtedly the year 2022 ended on one of the strangest notes in the city’s political history. A few days before Christmas, Alderman Brandon Bosley (Ward 3) recorded a video and posted it to his Facebook account. The video, still up at the time of our publishing, showed Bosley yelling at a woman lying in the snow, seemingly unable to get up. In the video, Bosley is heard referencing an alleged armed robbery by a woman whom he later claimed to police tried to steal his car keys and had a gun.
Drinkers needed to help deputies with field sobriety training
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for booze-drinking volunteers.
Hundreds of positions available at Edwardsville job fair for diverse candidates
The North American integration center in Edwardsville is home to two important aspects of the career opportunities available today: attractive salary and benefits.
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Missouri is home of the smallest national park in the U.S.
The starting point of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, is home to the smallest national park in the United States.
St. Louis American
Dr. Kendra Holmes makes history with new role as Affinia Healthcare president & CEO
Dr. Kendra Holmes stepped into her new role as president & CEO for Affinia Healthcare January 1, 2023. The Affinia Healthcare Board of Directors first announced Dr. Holmes’ promotion in March 2022. The new role is also a historic one: Dr. Holmes is the first woman, and the first Black person, to be selected as the organization’s president and CEO in its 117-year history.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
Illinois Business Journal
Neurosurgery of St. Louis expands practice to six locations throughout Metro East, St. Louis
Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), an independent physician’s group serving St. Louis and Metro East Illinois, is starting the new year by nearly doubling its footprint in the region. The practice, which began last year, has added three additional locations and expanded its team of highly trained neurosurgeons and nurse practitioners to twelve.
Missouri man gets 2 1/2 years in prison for COVID, bank loan fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a University City business owner to prison and ordered him to repay more than half-a-million dollars that he took in from the bank and COVID-19 pandemic-related fraud. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Le Mell Harlston pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in August to five […]
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
St. Louis police union advocating for state control of police force
The Missouri legislature is considering a plan that would turn control of the St. Louis Police back over to the state. After voting for local control in 2013, some question the efficacy of the idea, though it’s the way most police forces operate.
St. Louis American
World Wide Technology to hire hundreds Saturday at Edwardsville Job Fair
World Wide Technology (WWT), one of the region’s fastest growing technology companies, will be hiring hundreds at an upcoming job fair at its North American Integration Center located in Edwardsville, Illinois. Job Seekers will have the opportunity to connect with WWT’s Talent Acquisition team and hiring managers to discuss...
The origins of the St. Louis Veiled Prophet
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of questions surrounding the Veiled Prophet organization in St. Louis. For decades, they organized a high-profile Independence Day weekend fair and parade. The often controversial group has excluded women and people of color in the past. The exclusive Veiled Prophet Ball has...
