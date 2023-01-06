ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apple Insider

Apple may be designing its own Apple Watch MicroLED screen

In a continuing effort to provide its own components for its devices and cut out potential market competitors, Apple is reportedly designing its own MicroLED screens starting with the Apple Watch. As previously reported, Apple's first implementation of MicroLED technology is expected to come to the high-end Apple Watch lineup...
Apple Insider

PC market got hammered in holiday season, but Apple didn't

Last quarter, worldwide sales for all PCs manufacturers were down almost 30% versus the 2021 holiday quarter — but Apple's fell only 2.1% in a quarter without any new Macs. IDC has previously...
Apple Insider

Apple's AR & VR headset will launch into a poorly defined market

Rumors surroundingApple's virtual reality efforts and a 2023 launch continue to swirl as other companies showed off new and uninspiring devices at the Consumer Electronics Show. The VR space at CES 2023 was not...
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro almost back to expected levels at retail

The lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have been acontinued problem for Apple since the launch of the models, with factory issues delaying orders for the premium editions delayed. In new lead time checks, it seems that the Pro models are finally catching up to their non-Pro counterparts.
Markets Insider

'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500

Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
Apple Insider

Apple looking to drop Broadcom as wi-fi, bluetooth, cellular supplier

Apple has been planning for some time to ease its dependence on Broadcom, and it appears that it may happen by late 2024. Similar to how Apple replaced chips from Intel with custom silicon,...
Apple Insider

Apple opens up Podcasts Subscriptions to publishers on rival services

Podcast producers on certain popular platforms can now have an Apple Podcasts Subscriptions version created automatically through Delegated Delivery. Apple's Podcast Subscriptions service went live in June 2021, and by August 2022, the company...
BGR.com

Apple reportedly working on the first touchscreen Macs

In what would be a rather surprising reversal, Apple is currently working on bringing touchscreens to Mac computers, Bloomberg reports. According to Mark Gurman, Apple’s engineers are “actively engaged in the project,” which suggests that the company is finally getting serious about building non-portable touchscreen devices for the first time in its history.
Apple Insider

Apple Maps gets parking information with SpotHero integration

Apple has partnered with SpotHero to integrate parking information inApple Maps for over 8,000 locations in the US and Canada. Using an iPhone or Mac, users can open Apple Maps and search for a...
Apple Insider

Apple's most affordable Mac mini is 18 years old

For 18 years, theMac mini has bounced between adored and abandoned, even by Apple, but so far it has always come back — and it remains a remarkable workhorse. According to Apple's playbook,...
Apple Insider

Deals: save $50 on every Apple Watch Ultra

The powerful Apple Watch Ultra is eligible for a $50 coupon discount on every style at Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama this week. To save $50 on every Apple Watch Ultra, simply shop at Adorama.com...
Apple Insider

Apple Watch infringes Masimo pulse oximetry patent, rules judge

The International Trade Commission (ITC) has backed medical firm Masimo in its case alleging patent infringement in the blood oxygen sensors of theApple Watch. Masimo's complaint with the ITC followed its 2020 lawsuit against...
Apple Insider

Microsoft dumping ton of cash into ChatGPT Office infusion

Fresh after rumors of using OpenAI's writing technology in its productivity apps, Microsoft is now preparing to invest $10 billion into the AI tool company. Tools using artificial intelligence are becoming a more important...
Apple Insider

Duex Max Review: Productivity on the go

Mobilepixels' Duex Max is a great mobile investment for on-the-go workers or for those who require two monitors in their laptop setups. The Duex Max is a portable 14.1 inches 1080P display that can...
Apple Insider

Businesses can now customize their Apple Maps info & more

With Apple Business Connect, businesses can now specify what information gets shown about them across all of Apple's services, ranging fromApple Maps to Siri. While incorrect routes and misplaced points of interest were the...
Apple Insider

Apple starts hiring spree for first flagship stores in India

Apple is preparing to open its initial first-party store in India, and job postings are seeking employees to work at the Apple-owned retail location. Apple has been working to open its first-party retail outlet...
Apple Insider

Apple Watch rumored to get MicroLED face in 2025

A new supply chain leak suggests that Apple will release anApple Watch with a MicroLED display in the spring of 2025. The Apple Watch currently uses OLED to achieve its perfect black edge-to-edge look....
Apple Insider

Apple seeds second developer beta for macOS Ventura 13.2

Apple has now issued the second developer beta formacOS Ventura 13.2 with bug fixes and other improvements. Developers can pick up the latest builds by taking part in the beta testing program via the...

