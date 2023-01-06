Read full article on original website
Introducing The Insidious Six: Previewing ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #17
Art by: Ed McGuinness, Cliff Rathburn, Marcio Menyz. “Round One is over! Peter Parker finds himself trapped in Limbo. Peter not only has to find his way back home, but he has to do it in a truly hellish fashion. And who is shadowing him?”. The Amazing Spider-Man #17 is...
Ice, Iced, Baby: Previewing ‘The Human Target’ #10
“THE GORGEOUS, EISNER-NOMINATED SERIES CONTINUES!. With only 48 hours left to unmask his murderer before he drops dead, the pieces are finally falling into place for Christopher Chance. But before he can solve his own killing, he must deal with the consequences of Guy Gardner’s. Enter G’nort and the Green Lantern Corps!”
TV Review: ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 4, Episode 6
Tension and suspense is one of the most crucial tools a show can utilize to keep viewers’ attention. The most successful shows are ones that can up the tension and suspense early on and carry it through to the end. Throughout this season, Doom Patrol has struggled to really heighten those things. In seasons past, villains were introduced early on and became a looming threat across the span of episodes rather than at the end. Early Season 3 episodes tried to accomplish that to very little effect, but now that Immortus is on the brink of rising, the mid-season finale has risen to the level fans of Doom Patrol expect.
More Animated Action In ‘Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three’ #1 Preview
“Alan Burnett and Paul Dini return once more to the world of Batman: The Animated Series! Someone is targeting the Muscle now that he’s locked up in Blackgate Penitentiary. With his deep ties to the criminal underbelly of Gotham, the worst villains are calling for his head before he turns them over to the police! Batman will need to protect him, but can even the Dark Knight figure out where the next attack will come from?”
Previewing ‘I Am Batman’ #17 And The Mother Of All Shocking Revelations
“Following the shattering revelations of the previous issue, Jace must set aside his renewed bitterness toward his father and go save his mother. But Jace doesn’t go it alone. Ready or not, Tiff steps up as New York’s newest hero.”. I Am Batman #17 is out Tuesday 10th...
Koala Man on Hulu introduces the weirdest superhero of 2023
At the rate that Marvel is introducing new characters into the MCU on Disney Plus, you might not think that there would be much room left for other superheroes on TV. Of course, most of Marvel’s heroes demand to be taken seriously. If you’re looking for a hero you can laugh at, you might want to check out Koala Man, which debuted on Hulu this Monday.
Advance Review: Espionage Done The Fun Way In `Spy Superb’ #1
This great start to the series takes the notion of “spies like us” to a whole new hilarious level. When a super spy is killed, a Western espionage agency turns to a loser to save the free world. It’s not 007, but it is a ton of fun.
Starman And Warlord Team-Up In ‘Danger Street’ #2 Preview
“After their attempt to join the Justice League goes horrendously wrong, Warlord and Starman are on the run from the law and the forces of the Fourth World! In their wake they have left behind both a murder and the ongoing mystery of Atlas the Great and his connection to the cosmic powers of the DC Universe. But don’t fret, Lady Cop is on the case, and she won’t rest until it’s solved. But little does she know, a malevolent corporation has a connection to it all and they’re willing to kill to keep their secrets safe. After all, nobody messes with the Green Team!”
Commentary: ‘Westworld’ Reinvented Its Premise Before The End
One of the hardest things for a show to do is pivot in subsequent seasons. This is especially true for shows that are built upon a premise that’s fully exhausted once the season is over. Shows always should be applauded for this maneuver since it shows a reluctance to remain stagnant and keep the status quo. The trick is creating a new foundation from which the show can rise up. After its first season, which was an overwhelming success, Westworld struggled a bit to find its footing as the plot progressed. This was apparent in its final season, resulting in its cancellation. But there’s one aspect of its last run that should be praised: its reinvention and pivot.
Carnage Does What He Does Best In ‘Carnage’ #9 Preview
“FORGED IN BLOOD” begins here! The Carnage symbiote painfully and viciously extracted what it wanted out of Malekith the Accursed—but godhood remains just out of its reach. Wracked with an insatiable lust and longing for power since its communion with Knull, the symbiote is missing only one thing to level untold destruction across the universe: a weapon.
Avengers Assemble Once Again In ‘Avengers: War Across Time’ #1
“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The classic Avengers against the Hulk on the streets of New York! It’s the beginning of a showdown with Kang the Conqueror that will span the centuries! Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz makes his Marvel debut (unless you count a letter in AMAZING ADVENTURES #5) teamed with acclaimed artist Alan Davis!”
Stoking The Flames – Previewing ‘Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo’ #3
“The Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime’s alliance started off shaky, but now it seems to have shattered entirely. Batman has imprisoned The Joker in the Batcave, desperate to find answers about both the disappearance of Jim Gordon and the strange, genetically modified humanoid monsters gathering severed heads across Gotham. But when one of these monsters’ tissue samples comes to life, Batman comes face-to-face with a creature even the World’s Greatest Detective doesn’t fully understand, and he may have no choice but to resume his partnership with his greatest enemy.”
Johnny Storm Gets Creative… & Organized: ‘Fantastic Four’ #3 Reviewed
The current volume of Fantastic Four continues to be off to a great start, and Fantastic Four #3 might just be one of the funniest and authentic Human Torch stories in years. Ryan North, Iban Coello, Jesus Aburtov, and Joe Caramagna show Johnny Storm what true power is. While Ben,...
‘Genshin Impact’ Update 3.4 Releases January 18th
As ever, Genshin Impact fans are drowning in content, as miHoYo announces the new Genshin Impact update 3.4, in a trailer dubbed “The Exquisite Night Chimes”. This new update brings back the Lantern Rite festival in Liyue Harbor, which will come with a music performance as well as a series of new mini-games and challenges for players. Players who complete all the challenges will gain more Intertwined Fates and a new four-star character.
Adult Animation Revolution: Celebrating Diversity in Animation
At the World Animation Summit, diversity and representation were at the forefront of many conversations. The most influential entertainment in the world is film and TV and the US is the most influential entertainment juggernaut in the world. If there is racial and gender bias in our media it becomes the status quo for the world. This is why we need new stories and new perspectives from new creators.
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
Another good few regular columns make it on this week’s list, the first of 2023. There’s last week’s Review Round Up (here). There’s also Brendan M Allen’s Jumping On column (here). Richard Bruton’s in-depth preview of 2000 AD can be found here, as well as...
Globetrotting Crime Fighting: Previewing ‘Batman Incorporated’ #4
“Batman Inc. have been defeated. Ghost-Maker is on his own and finds himself in the crosshairs of a friend turned foe as more secrets are exposed and Phantom-One’s plans are finally revealed! Has Ghost-Maker been outmaneuvered…has student truly become master? You won’t want to miss the thrilling penultimate issue of No More Teachers.”
Review Round Up: All Of Last Week’s Comic Reviews
New year, new comics. And, a new batch of reviews too. As ever, Scott Redmond plowed through a good few books with the following reviews posted:. Poison Ivy #8 (DC Comics) Nightwing Vol. 2: Get Grayson (DC Comics) Detective Comics #1067 (DC Comics) Miles Morales: Spider-Man Vol 8: Empire Of...
The New DC Crisis Is A Climate Crisis – Previewing ‘Lazarus Planet: Alpha’ #1
Backup: Gene Luen Yang, Billy Tan, Sebastian Cheng, Janice Chang. Following the explosive (literally) events of Batman vs. Robin #4, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted, spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth’s atmosphere! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before! It’s up to Damian Wayne to put out the distress call for whoever can still hear it: come to the ruins of the Hall of Justice and help save the world! Poison Ivy, Power Girl, Cyborg, Batman, and more answer the call…but why could the fate of all life as we know it rest in the hands of…Monkey Prince?”
Art From Art’s Sake # 190 – The What If You Never Knew You Wanted…
Art For Art’s Sake – wending our way through the joys of all the comics artwork we can find out there, ending this week with a strange, strange What If?. JH Williams III – Absolute Sandman Overture cover and page…. Fred Hembeck – WW & Cap…
