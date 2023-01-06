ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
CBS Boston

Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest: "The love is felt"

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments Saturday since suffering an on-field cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.The 24-year-old Hamlin tweeted that "the love is felt, & extremely real," while expressing gratitude for the widespread support he has received during his hospitalization and recovery. "Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much...thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me!" Hamlin tweeted.    Following his collapse during the first quarter of Monday night's game, Hamlin was administered CPR on...
Action News Jax

Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily...
Larry Brown Sports

Jeff Saturday makes clear statement about Colts job

Jeff Saturday’s controversial tenure as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts is not stopping him from pursuing the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching position full-time. Saturday made clear on Monday that he wants the permanent job in Indianapolis, though he has not yet scheduled a formal interview. He added that there would be “significant change” if... The post Jeff Saturday makes clear statement about Colts job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MedicalXpress

Time essential when treating cardiac arrest in athletes

For minutes that seemed to drag on endlessly on Jan. 2, tens of thousands of NFL fans at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati and millions more watching on television around the globe held their collective breath. After falling to the ground in what looked like a routine collision on the field, 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin stood and then collapsed a moment later.
Washington Examiner

Interest in CPR training spikes after Damar Hamlin on-field cardiac arrest

Public interest in learning lifesaving CPR techniques has spiked after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The American Heart Association said it has seen a 620% increase in page views for its Hands-Only CPR webpages, which has videos and...

