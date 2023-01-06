ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WETM

‘Robert Gronkowski’ Donates On-Brand Amount to Damar Hamlin’s Charity

The former star tight end was listed as a donor on GoFundMe for a toy drive sponsored by the Bills safety. In the days since Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football, a GoFundMe page Hamlin created to raise funds for a toy drive has seen a dramatic spike in donations.
WETM

Report: Broncos Seek Permission to Interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

The Dallas defensive coordinator was a finalist for the Denver job last year. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn reportedly will interview with the Broncos about their vacant head coaching job after the team requested permission to speak with him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday. Since the Cowboys...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. But even though they won the game, they suffered a massive loss to one of their top players who now appears to be doubtful for Sunday’s Wild Card round playoff game against Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WETM

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Per Report

Denver fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett last month. The Broncos have already begun to put together a list of head coaching candidates to interview, and they continue to look at big names. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the team plans to interview Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for the vacancy.
DENVER, CO
WETM

Bill Belichick Will Return to Patriots for 2023 NFL Season

He’s coming back for his 24th season in New England. During the offseason, there are always questions about retirement or changes of scenery throughout the NFL—but never with Bill Belichick. After his team’s season came to an end on Sunday, the longtime Patriots coach didn’t leave anything to the imagination and said he intends to return to coach New England for the 2023 season.
WETM

Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report

The defensive coordinator interviewed for the same job last year. Texans head coach Lovie Smith’s job security is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s game against the Colts, and Houston already may be eyeing his replacement. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson reports Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a name to watch if the Texans choose to make a change.
HOUSTON, TX

