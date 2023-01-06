ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Journal Inquirer

CT lawmakers seek to ‘stabilize’ child care industry

Employers across Connecticut are having trouble filling open positions, an issue at the top of state lawmakers’ agendas as they begin this year’s legislative session. One key to enabling that workforce development agenda, some say, is shoring up the state’s child care sector. And with more money...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

UConn women notebook: Huskies find new date for DePaul

STORRS — It took having one of its games postponed due to not having enough healthy players available, but the UConn women’s basketball team will play back-to-back home games. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game with DePaul that was called off Sunday will be...
STORRS, CT
Journal Inquirer

Tech advances leaving many in CT locked out of jobs and economy

Victoria Morrell was looking to rejoin the workforce last year, but she had some reservations. A teacher for many years, Morrell knew her skills were in demand, but she didn’t feel confident using the devices and software the profession requires today. “Technology has gone so quickly from the time...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

UConn's game at St. John's to be played

The UConn women’s basketball team has been cleared to return to action. After seeing their home game with DePaul on Sunday postponed for having only six scholarship players available, the fourth-ranked Huskies will take on St. John’s as scheduled Wednesday at 8 p.m. at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
ELMONT, NY
Journal Inquirer

No. 4 UConn thrilled to be back in the game

STORRS — Dorka Juhász spent part of her weekend at Gampel Pavilion, but the UConn women’s basketball team’s graduate student center could only watch. The Huskies’ game with DePaul scheduled for Sunday at their on-campus home was postponed Friday after UConn was left with only six scholarship players available — one under the Big East minimum — following injuries to forwards Aaliyah Edwards and Ayanna Patterson at Xavier Thursday.
STORRS, CT

