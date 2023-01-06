Read full article on original website
Journal Inquirer
CT lawmakers seek to ‘stabilize’ child care industry
Employers across Connecticut are having trouble filling open positions, an issue at the top of state lawmakers’ agendas as they begin this year’s legislative session. One key to enabling that workforce development agenda, some say, is shoring up the state’s child care sector. And with more money...
Journal Inquirer
Essential workers in state to receive ‘hero pay’ bonuses starting in February
Connecticut workers eligible for ‘hero pay’ bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to $1,000 in bonuses to private sector employees who worked...
Journal Inquirer
Electric rate increases would be left to legislature under new proposal
As consumers across Connecticut await their first electric bill of the new year, and the sticker shock that is likely to come with it, a Democratic state Representative from Groton has introduced legislation she hopes will give members of the General Assembly more control over energy rates in the future.
UConn women notebook: Huskies find new date for DePaul
STORRS — It took having one of its games postponed due to not having enough healthy players available, but the UConn women’s basketball team will play back-to-back home games. The Big East announced Tuesday that the Huskies’ conference game with DePaul that was called off Sunday will be...
Journal Inquirer
Tech advances leaving many in CT locked out of jobs and economy
Victoria Morrell was looking to rejoin the workforce last year, but she had some reservations. A teacher for many years, Morrell knew her skills were in demand, but she didn’t feel confident using the devices and software the profession requires today. “Technology has gone so quickly from the time...
Journal Inquirer
UConn's game at St. John's to be played
The UConn women’s basketball team has been cleared to return to action. After seeing their home game with DePaul on Sunday postponed for having only six scholarship players available, the fourth-ranked Huskies will take on St. John’s as scheduled Wednesday at 8 p.m. at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
No. 4 UConn thrilled to be back in the game
STORRS — Dorka Juhász spent part of her weekend at Gampel Pavilion, but the UConn women’s basketball team’s graduate student center could only watch. The Huskies’ game with DePaul scheduled for Sunday at their on-campus home was postponed Friday after UConn was left with only six scholarship players available — one under the Big East minimum — following injuries to forwards Aaliyah Edwards and Ayanna Patterson at Xavier Thursday.
