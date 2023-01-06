ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Prince Harry’s Explanation of Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle’s Bridesmaid Dress Drama Sheds Surprising Light on the Princess of Wales

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnxh7_0k5pCLtV00
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle MEGA.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Prince Harry to deliver the tea on Meghan Markle-Kate Middleton dispute over who instigated the crying incident before the Sussexes’ May 2018 wedding. Did Kate make Meghan cry? Was it the other way around? Well, Harry is here to dish on the details in his upcoming memoir, Spare.

The issue reportedly started with a text from the Princess of Wales who said there was a “problem” with Princess Charlotte’s dress, according to an excerpt obtained by Page Six. It was the week of the wedding and the “French haute couture dresses” by then-Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller were custom designed for each of the bridesmaids. Kate claimed her daughter’s dress was “too big, long and baggy” and that her wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, had the same critique. To add to the drama, Charlotte was upset about the dress and apparently “burst into tears when she tried it on.” (She was three years old at the time.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mbts3_0k5pCLtV00
Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. WPA Pool/Getty Images.

That’s already a lot to unpack, but Meghan had a tailor on hand to provide last-minute alternations, so she suggested that they work together to get the necessary adjustments. Harry then added gasoline to the fire by sharing that Kate believed all of the bridesmaid dresses should be scratched and recreated with only four days until the ceremony. That’s a pretty tall order on a very short timeline.

Kate and Charlotte eventually made their way to the tailor, but that’s when Harry claims he discovered his soon-to-be wife sobbing “on the floor” after the visit. And yes, the Princess of Wales did apologize in person with flowers and a card, just as Meghan said in her Oprah Winfrey interview. Kate has not spoken about the incident, so we don’t have her side of the story. However, it shows just how fragile all the royal relationships were even in the alleged good times — and there seems to be a big difference between some family members’ public and private personas.

Before you go, click here to see all the wild and heartbreaking details Prince Harry shared in Spare.

Comments / 11

Donna Chromiak
17h ago

I can’t sleep! Poor Meghan! Those Ukraines don’t know what real problems are! She should reach out to them and tell what she and Harry are going through! I’d love to see what a baba what say to her!

Reply
9
Beth Woodrum Milligan
16h ago

Princess Catherine did not want her daughter or nor the other little girls looking like they were wearing a toe sack but like I've been posting on all this it's William's fault 🙄🤣

Reply
5
me1234
1d ago

Sobbing? I highly doubt that. And Catherine apologized. Baby brained Megan was only joking…

Reply
14
Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Telling Kate Middleton She Had 'Baby Brain'

Prince Harry continues to spill the tea about tensions within the royal family. According to the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book, Spare, Meghan Markle was reprimanded for joking with Kate Middleton about having "baby brain" in the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding to Harry. The second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, alleged his wife told the new Princess of Wales she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” prior to giving birth to Prince Louis. KING CHARLES TO BAN PRINCE HARRY FROM CORONATION IF HIS MEMOIR SHADES QUEEN...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father

Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
SheKnows

Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Harry recounts ‘horrible reaction from my family’ after queen died

Prince Harry has reflected on the “horrible reaction” he alleges he recieved from the royal family when he was reunited with them after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Duke of Sussex made the comments during his interview with ITV host Tom Bradby on Sunday (8 January), ahead of the release of his memoir Spare. The ghostwritten book contains several startling claims, including that William physically attacked Harry during a confrontation at the latter’s London home in 2019. He also reportedly wrote about a row between the brothers over Harry and wife Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey....
The Independent

Voices: Titillating but tedious: Prince Harry’s real betrayal is showing the royals for who they are

And so it should transpire that a young, moderately handsome and not especially bright young man has a) lost his virginity in regrettable fashion b) dabbled in recreational drugs c) had a moderately violent row with a brother of about the same age and d) done what was expected of him in the armed forces.Woah woah woah. Clear out all the front pages. This is jaw-dropping stuff. Surely all of these entirely plausible incidents can’t be real. Scrape my pieces up off the floor. I am blown away.The front page of the Daily Mail announces, in its ingenious pun...
brides.com

Prince Harry Wanted Meghan Markle to Wear One of Princess Diana’s Tiaras on Their Wedding Day

When Meghan Markle waltzed down the aisle toward Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, she paired her elegant Givenchy gown with a statement-making tiara. While the royal accessory is one most of us remember vividly, the glittering headpiece wasn’t what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex originally envisioned for Meghan's big-day look. In Harry’s forthcoming memoir, Spare, the royal admits that he wanted his wife to wear one of Princess Diana’s tiaras on their special day. Instead, Queen Elizabeth II encouraged the couple to select an accessory from her private collection of jewelry at Buckingham Palace, according to Page Six.
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
SheKnows

SheKnows

92K+
Followers
10K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy