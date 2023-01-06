ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Why TCU football will beat Georgia in National Championship Game

The National Championship game between TCU and Georgia is expected to be a coronation for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s team is the defending national champion, and the Bulldogs are coming off a stirring victory in the CFP semifinal game against a powerful Ohio State team, so the thought of the Horned Frogs pulling off another upset does not seem likely to the experts.
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Miami football can use Georgia and TCU blueprints for future

The Miami football team had a disappointing inaugural season under Mario Cristobal. Miami struggled defensively and offensively finishing 5-7. The Hurricanes allowed 40 or more points five times for the first time in program history. Miami has a ton of improvement to get where head coach Mario Cristobal wants Miami to be.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy