Why TCU football will beat Georgia in National Championship Game
The National Championship game between TCU and Georgia is expected to be a coronation for the Bulldogs. Kirby Smart’s team is the defending national champion, and the Bulldogs are coming off a stirring victory in the CFP semifinal game against a powerful Ohio State team, so the thought of the Horned Frogs pulling off another upset does not seem likely to the experts.
LSU football adds cornerbacks from Ohio State and Syracuse from the transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - Ohio State cornerback JK Johnson and Syracuse cornerback Darian Chestnut have transferred to LSU football, according to Johnson's Twitter bio and Chestnut on Twitter. Johnson, a redshirt freshman, started in five games for the Buckeyes this past season and played in all 13 games, surrendering just 12...
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Wake Forest defensive lineman transfer Rondell Bothroyd commits to Sooners
Oklahoma landed a commitment from Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd on Sunday. Bothroyd appeared in 48 games in five seasons with the Demon Deacons. He announced via Twitter Dec. 26 he had entered the portal. The 6-foot-4, 258-pound lineman recorded 30 total tackles in 2022. The former three-star recruit...
BYU gets commitment from former FCS starting offensive tackle in transfer portal
Ian Fitzgerald started at offensive tackle the past three seasons for Missouri State and has one year of eligibility remaining. He’ll transfer to BYU football for the 2023 season.
Former Florida WR Trent Whittemore Transferring to UCF
Trent Whittemore is the 14th former Florida player to find a new home via transfer this offseason.
Miami football can use Georgia and TCU blueprints for future
The Miami football team had a disappointing inaugural season under Mario Cristobal. Miami struggled defensively and offensively finishing 5-7. The Hurricanes allowed 40 or more points five times for the first time in program history. Miami has a ton of improvement to get where head coach Mario Cristobal wants Miami to be.
