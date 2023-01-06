Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: More money is coming in 2023 — see if you will be eligible for direct payments
Residents residing in any of these states are in for some extra cash sometime in 2023. These five states are giving residents payments of up to $1,500 so long as the residents take the proper action to apply and receive these payments. Some payments will be delivered to residents as early as January, while others will be sent later in the year, according to the Ascent.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct payments worth $1,050 to be given within five days
The latest round of payments for a group of California residents, who could be paid over $1,000, will all be issued by the end of the week. The Middle Class Tax Refund has been giving recipients money since October 2022. All of the recipients are people who filed their 2020 taxes by Oct. 15, 2021. The latest recipients to receive their payments are people who received their 2020 tax refund via direct deposit and have since changed their banking information after filing their 2020 tax return, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
Extra Funds Coming To Those Who Get SNAP Benefits In January
Those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see some extra funding in January of 2023. According to multiple reports, including WGNO in Baton Rouge, the federal government has approved a round of supplemental SNAP benefits to start 2023. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services says...
Nine cities and states sending direct payment between $300 and $1,050 before the end of the month – see who is eligible
MILLIONS of Americans have some extra money between $300 and $1,050 waiting for them. There are nine cities and states sending direct payments in January. The payments will provide relief during a time when Americans are feeling the effects of high inflation. The current inflation rate stands at 7.1 percent.
Tax deadlines 2023: When is the earliest you can e-file? When does IRS Free File open?
When can taxes be filed for 2023? The earliest you can file taxes is usually in late January. April 18 is the deadline to file taxes.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arriving on Feb. 1
In a little less than a month, recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their monthly payment worth $914. Recipients of SSI are receiving the payment in February since they received two payments in December, one on Dec. 1 and the second on Dec. 30, according to the Social Security Administration's schedule.
Delays in direct payments between $200 & $1,050 for 460,000 Americans leave people enraged by ‘endless loop of futility’
THOUSANDS of Americans have still not received their direct payments of up to $1,050, leaving them enraged by the "endless loop of futility." A total of 460,000 California residents have been encountering delays in their Middle Class Tax Refund. The California Franchise Tax Board previously said that the majority of...
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
CNET
Best Free Tax Filing Options for 2023
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. It's tax season again, and if you haven't started thinking about your 2022 tax return yet, you should. This year's deadline is Monday, April 18. If you're looking for affordable tax software options, there are several options that let you file your tax return for free.
Get $20 for FREE From Amazon When Purchasing These Items Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Right now, Amazon is hosting a limited-time offer on P&G items in household, health, baby and beauty care categories across its site. The deal in question? Spend $80 and receive $20 in credit to Amazon. All you have to do is purchase the correct items you can find listed here with code PGSTOCKUP, which should already be saved to your account. That’s right, folks, we’re talking about the best laundry detergent, paper towels, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products — you name it. Everything...
Still no Middle Class Tax Refund? Payments expected to be issued by end of January
The final payments for the Middle Class Tax Refund were supposed to have been mailed out before the end of 2022, but hundreds of thousands of qualified taxpayers have yet to receive any indication of where their refund is. The Middle Class Tax Refund is for single taxpayers making $250,000...
‘Fantasy library’ in octagon-shaped estate for sale in Washington has folks ‘drooling’
“The allure of this estate is inescapable,” the listing agent says.
Polygon
FFXIV Endwalker guide: Treasure map locations (Ophiotauroskin)
FFXIV’s patch 6.3 added a new type of treasure map: Ophiotauroskin, which allows you to visit The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon in Elpis. They work similarly to Kumbhiraskin maps, with some slight location differences. This is the first time FFXIV has included two separate maps that lead to dungeons in...
CNET
H&R Block Review 2023: More Affordable Than TurboTax With In-Person Tax Help Available
This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. H&R Block's 2023 tax software includes a well-polished interface, strong support features and a free plan that provides better coverage than TurboTax. It wasn't quite enough to earn our designation of best tax software overall, but it comes darn close.
Polygon
How to unlock Anden’s custom deliveries in FFXIV
Anden, a poor soul trapped by the Pixies, is the latest custom delivery customer in Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, as of patch 6.3. Our FFXIV guide details how to unlock Anden’s custom deliveries and the rewards you get for completing them. Custom deliveries are weekly quests you can complete...
Polygon
Dead Space remake pre-orders give you Dead Space 2 free on Steam
The upcoming Dead Space remake isn’t arriving until Jan. 27, but those interested can get a little bonus freebie to play in the meantime. People who pre-purchase the new Dead Space on Steam will get a copy of Dead Space 2 for free, which currently sells for $19.99. The...
Polygon
The Warhammer streaming TV service has just 115,000 subscribers
Warhammer Plus, Games Workshop’s ambitious digital subscription that includes the Warhammer TV streaming channel, has earned just 115,000 subscribers since its launch in Aug. 2021. The endeavor is profitable, according to Games Workshop’s half-year financial report, but viewership lags well behind similar fan-created content available for free on platforms like YouTube.
Unclaimed Property in California: Could You Be Sitting on a Fortune Without Even Knowing It?
You may be owed a fortune and not even know it. Unclaimed property in California refers to any financial asset that has been abandoned or forgotten by its owner. This can include wages, bank accounts, stocks, insurance policies, tax refunds, and even safe deposit box contents. The California State Controller's Office is responsible for holding and safeguarding this unclaimed property until it is claimed by the rightful owner or their heir.
New PS5 bundles rumoured for end of January launch
They come as Sony announce the end of supply bottlenecks which have made it tough to find a PS5 for sale
Comments / 0