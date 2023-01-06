Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Right now, Amazon is hosting a limited-time offer on P&G items in household, health, baby and beauty care categories across its site. The deal in question? Spend $80 and receive $20 in credit to Amazon. All you have to do is purchase the correct items you can find listed here with code PGSTOCKUP, which should already be saved to your account. That’s right, folks, we’re talking about the best laundry detergent, paper towels, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products — you name it. Everything...

6 DAYS AGO