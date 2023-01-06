ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

CBS San Francisco

Missing woman found after alleged kidnapping, rape in Mountain View; Suspect arrested

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a Mountain View man on charges of kidnapping and rape after he allegedly brought a woman back to his apartment and assaulted her.Mountain View police said the incident happened on Jan. 8. In a press statement, police said a sergeant was on patrol when he was flagged down by a group of people in the city's downtown area just after 9 a.m. The group told the sergeant they had found a woman who had gone missing from their group the night before and had been reported missing to the police.According to police, the group was...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KRON4 News

$50K reward offered for arrest in June SF homicide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in a June 2022 homicide case. SFPD is trying to find the person who killed 32-year-old Samuel St. Pierre on June 19. The shooting happened at about 10:35 p.m. in the area of Alhambra […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 alleged drug dealers charged with felonies in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against two alleged drug dealers who officials said were found with fentanyl and meth for sale. "Drug dealers are wreaking havoc on our communities and are major contributors to the trauma, public safety risks, and overdose deaths on our streets,” said District Attorney […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in November shooting death in South San Jose arrested in Idaho

SAN JOSE -- A man suspected in a November fatal shooting in San Jose was arrested in Idaho and has now been returned to San Jose to face charges.San Jose police said the shooting happened on November 18 at about 7:30 a.m. on the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley area of South San Jose. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old San Jose resident Humberto Correa-Velasquez. Police said investigators obtained an arrest warrant for homicide and on December 29, Correa-Velasquez was taken into custody in Caldwell, Idaho by members of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. On January 6, Correa-Velasquez was extradited back to San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. Police did not identify the victim. His was San Jose's 34th homicide of 2022. Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police

SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Officials confirmed to KION that an inmate suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose in the intake area of the Monterey County Jail on Saturday afternoon. Monterey County Communications Officer Nick Pasculli said that deputies began performing life-saving measures on an inmate in medical distress around 2 p.m. While performing those live The post Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus

On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
ARCATA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

5 Stockton officers shoot, kill man threatening others with handgun, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five officers in Stockton shot and killed a man outside a gas station who was threatening others with a firearm on Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting happened next to the Excel gas station in the 3300 block of West Hammer Lane. Police said they received a call sometime after 4 a.m. from someone who said the man was threatening him with a handgun.
STOCKTON, CA

