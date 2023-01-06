Read full article on original website
Serial killer John Getreu pleads guilty to 1973 murder of Leslie Perlov
Editor's note: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence. A man convicted of a string of sexually motivated murders of young women pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to the 1973 murder of Leslie Marie Perlov, a 21-year-old law librarian, on Stanford University land, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said.
sfstandard.com
Victim in Crime Spree Committed by SF Mayor’s Brother Opposes Resentencing
Two decades have passed since Romero Angel Saucedo found himself unlocking a safe for a gunman who happened to be London Breed’s brother. But the fear he felt has resurfaced now that the same man is trying to reduce his sentence for the crimes he committed all those years ago.
SFist
DA Jenkins’s Office Can Prosecute Resentencing the Murder Case Against Mayor Breed’s Brother, Court Rules
A San Francisco Superior Court judge denied a motion Monday morning that asked to take the murder resentencing of Mayor Breed’s brother out of the hands of DA Brooke Jenkins’s office, a motion that was made by Breed’s brother’s attorneys. One of the thornier ethical issues...
San Francisco police offer $50K reward for information on tourist's murder
The San Francisco Police Department is offering a reward of $50,000 to identify, arrest and convict the person(s) responsible for killing a tourist last summer.
Missing woman found after alleged kidnapping, rape in Mountain View; Suspect arrested
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police arrested a Mountain View man on charges of kidnapping and rape after he allegedly brought a woman back to his apartment and assaulted her.Mountain View police said the incident happened on Jan. 8. In a press statement, police said a sergeant was on patrol when he was flagged down by a group of people in the city's downtown area just after 9 a.m. The group told the sergeant they had found a woman who had gone missing from their group the night before and had been reported missing to the police.According to police, the group was...
$50K reward offered for arrest in June SF homicide
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is offering $50,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest in a June 2022 homicide case. SFPD is trying to find the person who killed 32-year-old Samuel St. Pierre on June 19. The shooting happened at about 10:35 p.m. in the area of Alhambra […]
San Francisco business owner filmed spraying woman who appears to be homeless with hose
A local business is getting some misdirected hate after a man was filmed spraying water on a woman who appears to be homeless in front of the establishment. The problem is, the man isn't affiliated with the business.
2 alleged drug dealers charged with felonies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced charges against two alleged drug dealers who officials said were found with fentanyl and meth for sale. "Drug dealers are wreaking havoc on our communities and are major contributors to the trauma, public safety risks, and overdose deaths on our streets,” said District Attorney […]
KTVU FOX 2
Christopher Aguilar Rojas, man accused of shooting 4 in San Francisco
SFPD allege Rojas, 21, shot 2 men and 2 women in the 600 block of Valencia Street early Friday. One of the male victims has succumbed to his injuries.
Suspect in November shooting death in South San Jose arrested in Idaho
SAN JOSE -- A man suspected in a November fatal shooting in San Jose was arrested in Idaho and has now been returned to San Jose to face charges.San Jose police said the shooting happened on November 18 at about 7:30 a.m. on the 10000 block of Dougherty Avenue in the Coyote Valley area of South San Jose. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old San Jose resident Humberto Correa-Velasquez. Police said investigators obtained an arrest warrant for homicide and on December 29, Correa-Velasquez was taken into custody in Caldwell, Idaho by members of the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force. On January 6, Correa-Velasquez was extradited back to San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail. Police did not identify the victim. His was San Jose's 34th homicide of 2022. Police asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the department's Homicide Unit via email: 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged serial San Francisco burglar apprehended: Police
SAN FRANCISCO - A suspect in a string of burglaries throughout San Francisco has been arrested, officials said. Matt Lake, 41, was arrested for a series of burglaries of businesses throughout the city for over a month. San Francisco police allege Lake is responsible for at least 10 burglaries, with four being done on the same day.
Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Officials confirmed to KION that an inmate suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose in the intake area of the Monterey County Jail on Saturday afternoon. Monterey County Communications Officer Nick Pasculli said that deputies began performing life-saving measures on an inmate in medical distress around 2 p.m. While performing those live The post Suspected fentanyl overdose puts inmate, jail nurse and six deputies in the hospital appeared first on KION546.
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
SFist
Man Who Killed Nia Wilson Loses Appeal of Murder Conviction In 2018 BART Stabbing
John Lee Cowell appealed his first-degree murder conviction in the fatal 2018 stabbing of Nia Wilson at an Oakland BART station, but the First Appellate District of California did not buy his attorneys’ claims of an insanity defense. You may recall the 2018 killing of Nia Wilson at the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
DTF Agents Arrest Arcata Woman Suspected of Smuggling Fentanyl to Humboldt from the Bay Area on Greyhound Bus
On January 9, 2023, HCDTF Agents received information that 38 year old Phyllicia Korn was traveling from the Bay Area via Greyhound bus with a large quantity of fentanyl. Agents obtained a search warrant for Korn and the tent where is known to live in the Arcata area. At about 2030 hours, Agents observed Korn exit the Greyhound bus at the Arcata Bus Terminal. Upon searching Korn pursuant to the search warrant, Agents located approximately five ounces of suspected fentanyl.
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus
SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
Fatal shooting in West Oakland possibly occurred during robbery
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A killing in West Oakland on Sunday may have taken place during a robbery, police said Monday. Officers went to the 2100 block of Adeline Street following a report of a robbery. The victim was injured around 10:20 a.m. and pronounced dead after officers arrived, according to police. The slaying is the second this year in Oakland. Police said they are providing no other details now, including the victim's name. Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Gilroy Dispatch
Santa Clara County issues evacuation warning near 101, Bolsa Road
Several areas southeast of Gilroy are under an evacuation warning in Santa Clara County in the areas of Highway 101 and Bolsa Road, the County Office of Emergency Management announced on Monday at 4pm. The areas include:. -South of Highway 152, East of Highway 101. -South of Pacheco Pass (Highway...
KCRA.com
5 Stockton officers shoot, kill man threatening others with handgun, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Five officers in Stockton shot and killed a man outside a gas station who was threatening others with a firearm on Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting happened next to the Excel gas station in the 3300 block of West Hammer Lane. Police said they received a call sometime after 4 a.m. from someone who said the man was threatening him with a handgun.
KTVU FOX 2
Sister remembers security guard shot and killed in SF's Japantown as kind and nurturing
A 15-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting and killing a security guard in San Francisco Japantown on Wednesday. A second boy, accused of helping him, is also in custody. The 40-year-old guard has been identified. His sister says he was escorting the teen suspect out of the mall. He had a gun and opened fire. She describes her brother as kind and nurturing.
