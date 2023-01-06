Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Evansville resident expresses frustration with inconsistent trash pickup
Evansville resident Mark Carnahan said the issue with inconsistent trash pickup from Republic Services started in December. "Since the end of last year, I called them numerous amount of times about them doing trash pickup," said Carnahan. He said the issue has continued into the new year. "They say they're...
wevv.com
Semi destroys power pole in Greenville causing road closure
Police in the Muhlenberg County, Kentucky community of Greenville are sharing a traffic alert for drivers. The Greenville Police Department said around 11:30 a.m. that a tractor trailer had hit a utility pole, causing a road to close. GPD says anyone traveling through the city will need to avoid East...
wevv.com
Evansville firefighters respond to structure fire
Firefighters were on the scene of a working fire in Evansville on Sunday. Dispatch says crews were called to the 2600 block of Helmuth Avenue on Sunday. Authorities say the call came in at 7:18 p.m. We will continue to update this story as we are working to find out...
wevv.com
Investigators say massive Evansville warehouse fire was caused by electrical accident
Investigators have released new information on a massive warehouse fire that started on North Garvin Street. According to a news release sent out Monday, authorities have determined the warehouse fire that started on North Garvin Street was caused by an electrical accident. The news release says the investigation concluded over...
wevv.com
Hometown Hero: Ohio County Dispatchers recognized for dedication during flooding
This week's Hometown Heroes are the voice walking you through some of the most stressful and scary situations. The beginning of 2023 brought a rollercoaster of weather for parts of the Tri-State. "Non-stop 911 calls coming in and it was quite hectic," says Tiffany Newberry, Ohio County dispatcher. Not even...
wevv.com
Henderson County Farmer 'Sound Off' Returns
Henderson County farmers came together on Monday to express their concerns to local legislators. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has hosted similar events in the past, but all have been called off due Covid-19, but for the beginning of 2023, officials are starting the tradition once again. "I would...
wevv.com
Vehicle crashes into Boonville family's home early Monday morning
A Boonville family woke up in panic after a vehicle crashed into their home Monday. According to the Fire Captain on duty, police were called to the home along Oakdale Terrace early Monday morning just after 1:30 a.m. after a vehicle ran into the home and then caught on fire.
wevv.com
Woman crashes into Boonville home
Around 1:30 in the morning, 74-year-old Barbara Dotson crashed her SUV into a Boonville home. She was arrested and charged with OWI, hit and run, and criminal mischief. Woman arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges after home hit by car in Boonville. A 74-year-old Boonville woman is facing charges after being...
wevv.com
New adult-oriented programs coming to Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands
There's a new lineup of evening programs coming to Wesselman Woods and Howell Wetlands nature preserve in Evansville. According to Wesselman Woods, the new "After Dark Series" is a lineup of programs that will take place throughout 2023 and include new entries into the preserve's environmental programming: Night Owls, Trails at Twilight, and Sips at Sunset.
wevv.com
Flights impacted at Evansville Regional Airport by FAA national delay
The national grounding of flights by the Federal Aviation Administration has affected multiple flights at Evansville Regional Airport. American Airlines has announced delays for a flight to leave Evansville for Charlotte that was to take off at 7:25AM. A flight that was also to leave for Dallas has also been delayed.
wevv.com
Police looking for trailer stolen from Pratt Industries in Henderson
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a trailer that was stolen in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it's investigating a felony theft of a trailer and tools from Pratt Industries on KY 425 in Henderson. According to HPD, the theft occurred in December.
wevv.com
Housing for Daviess County homeless teens in the works; Empowerment Academy receives $85,000 grant to help construction costs
Empowerment Academy, a non-profit organization that aims to help homeless teens in Daviess County, received an $85,000 grant from the Truist Foundation on Monday. As part of their Homelessness to Hope Capital Campaign, officials with the Academy said the grant will go towards the construction costs for a long-term care house in downtown Owensboro for homeless teens.
wevv.com
Man arrested, two women hospitalized in knife attack in Hopkins County
Two women are in the hospital and a man is facing felony charges after a knife attack in Hopkins County, Kentucky, according to state police. The Kentucky State Police says 33-year-old Trever L. Tucker of Dawson Springs was arrested in the incident. According to KSP, troopers were called to help...
wevv.com
Next round of 'Access to Service Fair' events happening in Evansville
The latest "Access to Service Fair" events are coming up for residents in Evansville. The upcoming events are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke had spearheaded the events as a way to...
wevv.com
Family continues to look for an answer to a missing Union County man
James Michael Mills was last seen at his trailer home in Uniontown, Kentucky on January 16th, 2006. It wasn't until the next morning, when James didn't show up for work, that his employer reported him missing. Mills' family found out the shocking news of his disappearance later when the sheriff knocked on their door.
wevv.com
Free METS bus rides available for disabled individuals and seniors in Evansville
A partnership in Evansville is offering free bus rides to senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. According to a news release sent out Tuesday, the partnership between the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) and SWIRCA & More offers the free service from Jan. 1 through June 30. The offer extends...
wevv.com
Woman accused of selling fentanyl to juvenile in Muhlenberg County
A woman is being charged in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after police say she sold fentanyl to a juvenile leading to serious injury. Officials with the Central City Police Department tell us they apprehended 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher after a search involving multiple agencies. Investigators had been searching for Bratcher after a...
wevv.com
Missing Dubois County man found dead after search
Police shared sad news in an update on a missing person investigation out of Dubois County, Indiana on Monday. According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 72-year-old Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was found deceased in Warrick County. Police put out the missing person alert for Ellis on Saturday, after Ellis never...
wevv.com
Jury selection begins for Madisonville murder trial
Jury selections began on Tuesday morning for the trial of Dennis Stone, a Madisonville man who is facing murder charges that date back to 2020. Stone, 34, is being charged with one count of murder, one count of domestic violence, and twelve counts of wanton endangerment. Over 150 potential jurors...
wevv.com
Man charged after 169 grams of meth recovered following pursuit in Vanderburgh County
Authorities have made an arrest in connection to a recent pursuit in Vanderburgh County, Indiana. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says that 27-year-old Zachary Tyler Young had been arrested in connection to the pursuit after being spotted by detectives on Monday. As we reported on Wednesday, Jan. 4, authorities were...
Comments / 0