Read full article on original website
Related
From ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ to Wolf in ‘The Bad Guys,’ Animated Feature Contenders Talk Character Design
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) The proportions of his eponymous stop-motion character are gangly and childlike, in the words of Guillermo del Toro. “They lend themselves to these sort of haphazard rhythms of walking and running that are very endearing. In his apparent simplicity, is a very complex work of design keeping those few elements alive and on top with the raw wood that is simulating hair and branches, and the nails on his back are very expressive and unique and feel almost elemental.” Director Mark Gustafson points out that in the story, he’s carved by a drunken Geppetto making Pinocchio “very...
ETOnline.com
Jesiree Dizon and Shemar Moore Expecting a Baby: What to Know About the Actress
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore has a baby on the way! Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, is pregnant with his first child and her third. Announcing the news in an upcoming episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Moore shared that he and Dizon's baby is due next month. "In real life,...
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
ETOnline.com
Rihanna Laughs as Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Take All the Time You Want' With New Music
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!. Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer. "I'm gonna say...
ETOnline.com
Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Reacts to Possible Dutton Family Member Death by Season's End (Exclusive)
Cole Hauser is preparing for devastation on Yellowstone. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 47-year-old actor on the Moet platform at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, and he reacted to fan theories that a Dutton will soon die on the Paramount Network series. "I'm not the man to ask, but...
ETOnline.com
See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer
Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
ETOnline.com
Leah Remini Reacts to Jerrod Carmichael's Golden Globes Joke About Shelly Miscavige
Leah Remini is applauding Jerrod Carmichael's Golden Globes joke about Shelly Miscavige. During Tuesday night's 80th annual awards show, Carmichael made a quip about the Church of Scientology and Shelly, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who has been missing for 15 years, and has been a topic of discussion for Remini, as she continues her fight against the church.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
ETOnline.com
Michelle Williams and Husband Thomas Kail Stun at 2023 Golden Globes
Michelle Williams has made her return to the Golden Globes. On Sunday, the 42-year-old actress was a vision in a unique, ruffled, off-white colored gown as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Williams was accompanied down the carpet by her husband, Thomas Kail, who wore a sleek black tux with a long tie.
ETOnline.com
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Says There Will Be at Least Two More Seasons (Exclusive)
While fans are champing at the bit for Yellowstone to return later this summer for the second half of season 5, they can indulge on this bit of exciting news -- there will be a season 6 and 7, according to Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser. The 47-year-old actor shared...
ETOnline.com
Jeremy Allen White Wins First Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Television Series: 'I Love Acting'
Jeremy Allen White won his first Golden Globe on Tuesday night, taking home the trophy for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. White won for his performance in Hulu's hit series, The Bear, in which he plays Carmy, the troubled chef who leaves fine dining to help save his family's failing sandwich shop.
ETOnline.com
Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series
A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Brings Bold Fashion to the 2023 Golden Globes in Purple Feathers and Sequins
For Heidi Klum, purple feathers and sequins made the cut for the 2023 Golden Globes. There was no missing the supermodel at the annual awards ceremony on Tuesday as she stepped out on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in a Kevin Germanier mini dress adorned with silver sequins, purple and white feathers and sheer paneling.
ETOnline.com
Austin Butler Tells Elvis Presley's Family 'I Love You Forever' While Accepting Best Actor Golden Globe
Austin Butler just won his first-ever Golden Globe during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual awards. The 31-year-old actor was recognized for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic Elvis, beating out Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) in the Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama category.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Responds to Question About His Part in the 'Breakdown of the Relationship' With the Royals
Prince Harry is taking ownership of his role in the major rift between his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opened up to Michael Strahan on Monday's Good Morning America ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. Strahan asked the father of two if he felt...
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globe Awards: The Complete Winners List
A night of stars and triumph. Some of Hollywood's biggest celebs gathered on Tuesday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. Presented by the the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, this year's show was the first following the private, untelevised ceremony held last year, amid a number of controversies surrounding the HFPA.
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Acknowledges His Part in the 'Breakdown' of His Relationship With Prince William and King Charles
Prince Harry is taking ownership of his role in the major rift between his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex opened up to Michael Strahan on Monday's Good Morning America ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. Strahan asked the father of two if he felt...
ETOnline.com
Cate Blanchett Absent for Her Best Drama Film Actress Win at 2023 Golden Globes
And the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama goes to… Cate Blanchett for Tár. On Tuesday, during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 80th annual awards show, the 53-year-old actress beat out Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).
Comments / 0