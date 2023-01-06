Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
‘I’d rather keep shooting til I die’: Laredo teen idolized Uvalde shooter
The Laredo teen who made a public threat idolized and mimicked the Uvalde school shooter, and showed behavior and actions that were a sign that “he will engage in acts of violence at the mass level,” according to an arrest affidavit. Court documents also state that Brandon Ray...
KSAT 12
DPS preparing to fire high-ranking Texas Ranger after Uvalde school shooting response, CNN reports
UVALDE, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is preparing to fire a high-ranking Texas Ranger for his lack of action during the Robb Elementary School shooting response, according to a report from CNN. Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell was informed Friday of DPS’s decision to fire him, CNN...
YAHOO!
How a false tale of police heroism in Uvalde spread and unraveled
UVALDE — Standing on a darkened street in front of Robb Elementary School, while some of the 21 massacre victims still lay inside, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez spun a harrowing account of police heroism in a series of national network interviews. “The one thing I...
Break-ins and bailouts; residents in Texas border communities impacted by crime as illegal alien surge continues
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)Photo byTexas DPS. Reports of crimes committed by illegal aliens on private property in Texas border communities are nothing new unfortunately, and there were two incidents of particular concern that occurred in or near Kinney County this past week – a vehicle pursuit ending in a bailout, and an attempted break-in on a ranch.
Eyewitnesses record unknown object flying across the sky in San Antonio and Hondo
SAN ANTONIO — While driving her daughter to gymnastics practice on Wednesday evening, Kristen Allen spotted a strange object flying in the sky. She pulled out her phone to record it, capturing the object southbound along Bulverde Road in north San Antonio. The clip was taken just after 5 p.m. as the sun was setting.
KBTX.com
Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
KSAT 12
Beloved young coach at Devine Middle School passes away after collapsing in class
SAN ANTONIO – His playful, easygoing personality made him an easy pick to be a student’s favorite coach. But 35-year-old Jacob Sanchez was also an inspiration, a leader and an innovator that made him so likable to those he worked with at Devine Middle School. On Thursday, Sanchez...
KSAT 12
Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
