ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PureWow

2023's Biggest Pet Trend Could Only Have Emerged in a Post-Pandemic World

By Dara Katz
PureWow
PureWow
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRp1t_0k5pBOZt00
Rachel Meyer / 500px/Getty Images

Have you noticed the traffic jam of canines on your sidewalk? You’ve definitely taken note of the droppings left behind by not-so-civic-minded individuals. Maybe the board even voted to add those nice little doggie waste stations with a free supply of poop bags. Your favorite coffee shop with a big “no pets allowed” sign is now home to several remote-working furry companions and every other car you pass seems to have the happy head of Golden Retriever sticking out, eating the wind. And was that a cat…on a leash?

No, you’re not imagining things. Over the height of the pandemic, the ASPCA reported that more than 23 million American households adopted a pet. And now, as the ways of early Covid life transition to a somewhat return to normalcy, we’re left wondering, who’s taking care of these pets?

The answer? Fairy dog parents, by which we mean the network of people involved in raising one pet.

There are two major factors that have created this village of caregivers. The first is the return to work and the higher-than-ever demand for pet care. The Washington Post reports, “With many doggy daycares and boarding centers nationwide reporting months-long waiting lists—and newly adopted pets often lacking the socialization for boarding—pandemic pet owners are appealing to families, friends and businesses to ensure their dogs are living their best lives, or at least not spending the day alone.”

The second factor is that at the height of the pandemic, a big slice of America returned to intergenerational living. Why pay high city rent when you can move back home and enjoy the fruits of communal living (aka your mom’s Sunday night spaghetti). A survey of U.S. parents and/or Generation Zers or millennials from Lending Tree found that nearly 32 percent of millennials and Gen Zers moved back with their parents. Per that same survey, as of August 2022, it seems that two-thirds remain there.

More official data is needed to understand just exactly how the pandemic affected where Americans live, why and for how long. But it’s no surprise that as young adults—specifically millennials, who are believed to have adopted pets at the highest rate during the pandemic—returned home with pets in hand, they found extra support from their “fairy dog parent” helpers. However, as family members return to “before-life,” boomers are finding themselves sharing the load—financial and emotional—of taking care of their children’s beloved pets, showering them with long walks (thank you, retirement) and homemade treats.

But the knife cuts both ways: younger generations are also helping out with pets belonging to parents or grandparents who might not be able to tend to them full-time. It’s like a pet sharing economy that benefits everyone involved. Seriously—science has repeatedly proven the benefits of pet ownership with everything from easing stress to aging better.

It’s no wonder that during this collective hardship full of fear and anxiety, we turned to our furry friends. But it’s also pretty sweet to see how they helped further connect us to our human ones.

Comments / 0

Related
PureWow

￼11 Pet Trends We’ll See Everywhere in 2023

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. This year was big for pets. The global pet market exceeded $117 billion - and is expected to grow to...
Fatherly

What's The Smartest Dog Breed? A New Study Just Figured It Out

When you decide to add a dog to the family, there are a ton of considerations to address before you choose the perfect pup — especially if you go for a purebred dog or visit a breed-specific rescue, but even if you hit the shelter for a mixed breed in need of a loving home. Does your family lead an active lifestyle, or are you more interested in spending time as a family at home? Do you have young kids? Do you have a yard, or are you a city-dwelling apartment denizen?
ZDNet

Meet Rocki, the robot pet companion

If you're an over-the-top fur parent, like myself, then you've probably wanted to know what your furry friends are up to when you're away. Maybe you've even wanted to give them a treat because you know they're being so cute while you're gone. Also: The best robot litter boxes. Well,...
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Tyla

Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds

We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Well+Good

I Tried the Scandinavian Sleep Method—And Now My Partner and I Refuse To Sleep Any Other Way

Last month, my now-husband, Alex and I spent a week in Copenhagen, Denmark for part of our honeymoon. And not to be dramatic, but I loved absolutely everything about it—the hygge lifestyle, the thriving bike culture, the drool-worthy design, the clothes—even the sleeping arrangements. Yep, the sleeping arrangements. Because when we tucked in for bed on our first night, we noticed we weren’t bundled under one duvet, but two.
pethelpful.com

Little Dog Surrendered to Shelter After Owner Couldn't Keep Him Is Just So Heartbreaking

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. As awful as it is to see any loving pet surrendered to a shelter, it's even harder to know that some of them weren't surrendered by choice. These pets were loved and adored but were forced to be separated for one reason or another--just like Luke. This little Chihuahua mix was dropped off at @sparcsaveslives805 in Santa Paula, California, after his owner aged out of the foster system, and we are simply devastated for them both.
SANTA PAULA, CA
The Independent

Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’

Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsRead: 5 Things You Must Do...
pethelpful.com

Parrot's Desperate Calls for Dad After 'Losing' Him Are Totally Priceless

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's no denying that some of our pets have become a little too attached to us. We honestly don't mind it though because it's so endearing. The only frustrating thing is that you can't even be in a different room of the house without them. LOL! They're attached to our hip!
PureWow

PureWow

2K+
Followers
403
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

PureWow plays at the intersection of fun and utility. We aim to be a respite from the noise by making your life more interesting, beautiful and manageable across a breadth of pillars: beauty, food/recipes, wellness, family and fashion.

 https://www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy