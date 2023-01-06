ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animal Planet Introduces the 2023 Puppy Bowl Contenders (Including 11 Dogs with Special Needs)

By Greta Heggeness
 5 days ago

It’s officially time to announce the Super Bowl contenders . (Well, sorta.)

Animal Planet just released a glimpse of the animals who will compete in the 19th annual Puppy Bowl, which will take place on Super Bowl Sunday (February 12). The 2023 Puppy Bowl will make history as the largest to date, totaling 122 puppy players from different shelters and rescues. But among those athletes, there are 11 dogs with special needs ranging from hearing loss to limb impairments. Keep scrolling for details on each pup.

  1. Bea
  2. Mykonos
  3. Joey
  4. Clover
  5. Cheeky Tinker
  6. Julius
  7. Kayden
  8. Little Mighty
  9. Marmalade
  10. Mini
  11. Stardust

The question is: Who will win the Puppy Bowl’s “Lombarky” trophy?

