Animal Planet Introduces the 2023 Puppy Bowl Contenders (Including 11 Dogs with Special Needs)
It’s officially time to announce the Super Bowl contenders . (Well, sorta.)
Animal Planet just released a glimpse of the animals who will compete in the 19th annual Puppy Bowl, which will take place on Super Bowl Sunday (February 12). The 2023 Puppy Bowl will make history as the largest to date, totaling 122 puppy players from different shelters and rescues. But among those athletes, there are 11 dogs with special needs ranging from hearing loss to limb impairments. Keep scrolling for details on each pup.
- Bea
- Rescue: ARF Beacon
- Mykonos
- Rescue: Bosley's Place
- Joey
- Rescue: Vintage Pet Rescue
- Clover
- Rescue: Rescue Dogs Rock
- Cheeky Tinker
- Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed
- Julius
- Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed
- Kayden
- Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed
- Little Mighty
- Rescue: Indy Humane
- Marmalade
- Rescue: Double J Dog Ranch
- Mini
- Rescue: Rescue Dogs Rock
- Stardust
- Rescue: Danbury Animal Welfare Society
The question is: Who will win the Puppy Bowl’s “Lombarky” trophy?
