erienewsnow.com
Heating Lamp Blamed For Sparking Chautauqua County House Fire
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Unsafe use of a heating lamp is blamed for starting a residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the Ripley Fire Department, along with several other area crews providing mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 12 Loomis Street in Ripley.
wesb.com
State Police Investigating Port Burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help solving a burglary in Port Allegany. Troopers say that a residence on Wilson Avenue was burglarized some time during late November or early December of last year. Nothing of value was taken or reported missing. Anyone with information about...
Man accused of DWI in go-kart with child in passenger seat
The arrest took place on Tuesday.
Buffalo police announce arrest made in early Sunday morning Route 33 crash
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that an arrest was made in connection to an early morning crash on Route 33.
wesb.com
ChauCo Man Arrested for DUI in Go-Kart
A Chautauqua County man has been arrested for DUI in a go-kart. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Brian Little in the town of Chautauqua Tuesday afternoon. Little was allegedly driving the go-kart while intoxicated on the street. Little had a 15-year-old passenger at the time, resulting in a felony Leandra’s Law charge.
wesb.com
Structure Fire on Loomis St in Ripley
A structure fire was reported on 12 Loomis Street in Ripley this morning. Ripley fire department would later request assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It was determined the fire was caused by the unsafe use of a...
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
chautauquatoday.com
Flames Damage House in Ripley Due to Unsafe Use of Heat Source
Four Chautauqua County fire departments responded to a blaze that damaged a house Tuesday morning in Ripley. The fire at 12 Loomis Street was first reported just before 8:30 AM, with Ripley firefighters receiving mutual aid from South Ripley, Sherman and Westfield. They also got assistance from Chautauqua County Emergency Services. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team has determined that the fire was caused by unsafe use of a fuel oil heat source. There were no injuries reported, and the fire has been ruled accidental.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty For Selling Fentanyl That Led To A Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl that led to a drug overdose death. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Alisha Centi entered a guilty plea and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine at sentencing.
Body of Ripley, NY man found in truck in North East woods
Police continue to investigate after a body was found in North East Sunday morning. Police were called to the 12,000 block of E. Main St. in North East on Sunday, Jan. 8 after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck deep in the woods. It was determined that the victim was 54 […]
explore venango
Tionesta Man Allegedly Caught With Two Active Explosive Devices After EMS Transport Him to UPMC Northwest
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was reportedly caught with two active explosive devices after EMS transported him from Oil City to UPMC Northwest on Sunday evening. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel, of Tionesta, on Monday, January 9, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Body found in North East, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
wesb.com
Randolph Man Arrested on Warrant when Found Hiding in Apartment
A Randolph man was arrested after he was found hiding in a residence early Monday morning. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36-year-old Charles W. Riddel on a felony bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court after a complaint was issued. Riddel was remanded to the...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Local Business Loses Out on Over $7,300 From Bounced Check. According to Corry-based State Police, a known subject purchased a plow by check for $7,389.26 from a business on State Highway 8 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County.
Town of Ellicott looking for missing teen
The Town of Ellicott is located in Falconer, just northeast of Jamestown.
wnynewsnow.com
Condemned Home Ravaged By Fire, Gets Moved Up For Demolition
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Just days after a fire ripped through a condemned Jamestown home, local lawmakers are finally taking action to level the hazardous dwelling. As we previously reported, neighbors have been frustrated for quite some time that this building was a safety hazard commonly occupied by vagrants.
JUST IN: Fire In The Southtowns, Multiple Crews Responding
There is a house fire that has multiple agencies responding in the Southtowns. The call came out early Tuesday morning. Crews are currently still attempting to extinguish the flames. We will posy updates as they roll in. West Falls | 09:19 | Erie Co. | Colden/East Aurora/Hillcrest/South Wales & Orchard...
Buffalo police announce 22nd arrest in connection with blizzard lootings
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that the arrest of a Buffalo woman is now the 22nd arrest in connection with lootings during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
wesb.com
Olean Woman Charged with Child Endangerment
An Olean woman was charged with child endangerment in Salamanca on Monday. Salamanca Police charged 27-year-old Emily Putt with endangering the welfare of a child. Putt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
