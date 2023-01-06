Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Heating Lamp Blamed For Sparking Chautauqua County House Fire
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Unsafe use of a heating lamp is blamed for starting a residential fire in northern Chautauqua County. Just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning the Ripley Fire Department, along with several other area crews providing mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 12 Loomis Street in Ripley.
erienewsnow.com
St. Martin Center Loses Critical State Funding
For 15 years the St. Martin Center has received funding from the PA's Neighborhood Assistance Program, however it will not be receiving funding this year. The St. Martin Center said its Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) grant application will not be funding this year, and that it is a devastating loss of $155,000.
erienewsnow.com
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County
A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
erienewsnow.com
Corry Man Brings Civil War Hero to Life
Northwestern Pennsylvania was home to many fascinating figures in U.S. history, including Colonel Strong Vincent. Wouldn't it be great to go back in time and talk to guys like him?. It’s not possible but Tom Hansen provides the next best thing. He dresses up as Vincent for educational and special...
erienewsnow.com
Fired Erie Playhouse Producing Director Back on the Job, Other Leadership Changes in Process
Last summer Erie News reported on some drama within the Erie Playhouse staff after longtime Producing Director Richard Davis was fired. The Erie Playhouse is a beloved local institution, with a storied history. It's one of the oldest community theaters in the nation. People in the playhouse community consider themselves family. So by all accounts, recent struggles within the organization's leadership that followed the firing and other staff departures have been hard and have divided that family.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigating Body Found in North East
The Pennsylvania State Police Crime unit is investigating after the body of a man was found in a wooded area. Authorities were called around 9:30 Sunday morning to this area near the North East Moose Club Family Center off East Main Road. They found a male victim in stages of...
erienewsnow.com
Vice Chairman of 100 Black Men to Speak in Place of Chairman at MLK Awards Dinner
There's a speaker change for the sold-out Martin Luther King Jr. Awards dinner this Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie. Because of serious health issues, Thomas Dortch, the national Chairman of 100 Black Men of America had to cancel. So now, Vice Chair, Albert Dotson Jr. will give...
erienewsnow.com
Otters Fire HC Adams
BREAKING: The Erie Otters have fired Head Coach BJ Adams, effective immediately, it was announced by GM Dave Brown. Adams has been the head coach since 2021-22 and has been with the organization since 2015. Assistant coaches Vince Laise and Wes Wolfe will handle coaching duties until a new coach...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty For Selling Fentanyl That Led To A Death
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl that led to a drug overdose death. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Alisha Centi entered a guilty plea and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine at sentencing.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Philharmonic Announces Program Change for Season Finale Performance
This May, the Erie Philharmonic will conclude its 2022-23 season with Mozart's Requiem in lieu of the originally planned Alexander Nevsky, composed by Sergei Prokofiev. Additionally, the Philharmonic is dedicating this performance to the victims of the war in Ukraine and will be donating 10% of ticket sales to the Erie United for Ukraine Fund at the Erie Community Foundation.
erienewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
Comments / 0