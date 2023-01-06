Last summer Erie News reported on some drama within the Erie Playhouse staff after longtime Producing Director Richard Davis was fired. The Erie Playhouse is a beloved local institution, with a storied history. It's one of the oldest community theaters in the nation. People in the playhouse community consider themselves family. So by all accounts, recent struggles within the organization's leadership that followed the firing and other staff departures have been hard and have divided that family.

ERIE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO