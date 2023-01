Photo: Getty Images

If you suspect someone might be lying to you, here are some physical cues that indicate they probably are:

- IF THEY TOUCH THEIR NOSE (nervousness makes their body temp go up which can make a nose itch)

- THEY CLOSE THEIR EYES (especially for a full second or two)

- THEY HIDE THEIR HANDS (in pockets, behind their back or by crossing their arms)

